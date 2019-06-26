Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

The Royal Canadian Mint Releases Innovative Tributes to Canada Just in Time for Annual July 1st Celebrations

26.06.2019 - 09:15

0

- The patriotic offering continues with the 2019 $15 Fine Silver Coin – Golden Maple Leaf, a Trevor-Tennant tribute to our iconic maple leaf, which is selectively gold-plated and sculpted in a 3D relief, surrounded by a bough of maple leaves evoking the reverse designs of Canada's first circulation coins. The 2019 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Celebrating Canada's Diversity: Light and Prosperity is a stunning creation designed by artist Frances Ferdinand, featuring a genuine Madagascar ruby around which a mandala-inspired array of cross-cultural symbols is meticulously engraved.

A lesser-known story of Canadian know-how and ingenuity lies behind one of the biggest achievements in human history, celebrated on a pair of convex gold and silver coins commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Designed by artist Tony Bianco, features the lunar module which transported the first astronauts to the surface of the moon in July 1969. The module's landing gear, manufactured by Quebec company Héroux-Devtek, was a giant step for Canada's budding aerospace industry. Surrounding the circumference of the coin are the words of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau who, along with other world leaders of his era, issued a goodwill message to the Apollo 11 mission. 

Other collectibles available this month include:

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at +1-800-267-1871 in Canada, +1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: +1 (613) 949-5777, reeves@mint.ca

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Mediagallery

Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica

Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 26 giugno 2019 Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro A Repubblica. Al centro di numerose polemiche, la stazione era stata chiusa nell'autunno del 2018 in seguito al crollo di una scala mobile nel giorno della partita di Champions League tra Roma e CSKA Mosca. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti così

Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti così

Roma, 25 giu. (askanews) - È festa grande di cori e tricolori a Montpellier, in Francia. Continua il sogno mondiale delle azzurre del calcio: con un 2-0 alla Cina agli ottavi, l'Italia vola ai quarti di finale. Il vantaggio è arrivato dopo un quarto d'ora con Valentina Giacinti. "Questo gruppo è forte e compatto, e vuole portare a casa sempre di più, vogliamo fare tanto e dimostrarlo agli ...

 
'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni

'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni

Roma, 26 giu. (askanews) - La Dia di Bologna ha sequestrato beni per 2 milioni e 300mila euro a diverse persone nello sviluppo dell'indagine Aemilia contro la 'ndrangheta in Emilia-Romagna, per una maxi truffa ai danni del ministero dell'Economia e Finanze. Individuata un'operazione fraudolenta della 'ndrine, insieme a esponenti della cosca "Grande Aracri" di Cutro. Sulla base di una sentenza ...

 
Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano

Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano

(Agenzia Vista) Napoli, 26 giugno 2019 Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano All'alba di questa mattina l'operazione dei carabinieri del Ros e del Comando provinciale di Napoli con l' esecuzione su tutto il territorio nazionale di 126 provvedimenti cautelari emessi dal Gip di Napoli su richiesta della Procura nei confronti di appartenenti ai clan Contini, Mallardo e Licciardi / ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33