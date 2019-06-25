Edicola

TEMSA Signs 46.5 Million Euro Deal in Romania

25.06.2019 - 20:15

- TEMSA, which is one of the leading automotive brands in the world with over 50 years of experience in bus and midibus production, will export 326 LD12 SB model buses to Romania. TEMSA, which won the tender of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Romania with an agreement of 46.5 million Euros, will deliver its buses for the use of Romanian soldiers, and security units.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the sales protocol between TEMSA and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Romania, Evren Ünver, True Value Capital Partners representative said, "Europe has a very important place in our growth targets. This sales in Romania will serve our European Union targets for 2019 and strengthen TEMSA's position in the market. Our buses will bring efficiency to the personnel transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Romania and comfort to our end consumers such as members of the police."

TEMSA CEO Hasan Yildirim said, "Export plays an important role not only for ours but to our country's growth figures. We will deliver the 326 buses that will be produced in Adana to Romania in a two-year period. I wish this sale, which will make a positive contribution to our export figures, will be beneficial to TEMSA and the Turkish automotive industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928665/TEMSA_Enver_Unver.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928664/TEMSA_CEO_Romania.jpg

