Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

SDRPY Opens Office in Al-Jawf Province of Yemen

24.06.2019 - 16:45

0

- "The program is keen to implement sustainable development projects," said Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and SDRPY Supervisor Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber. "These projects heighten the impact of our positive contributions to Yemeni society."

Al Jaber added that the projects and initiatives the program is carrying out in Yemen's various governorates have taken into account the best practices applied to such work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. SDRPY is contracting with consulting companies specialized in the fields of construction and supply of machinery and equipment, which the program is providing in support of Saudi Arabia's brothers and sisters in Yemen.

For his part, SDRPY Al-Jawf Office Director Ali Aldosari said that field research carried out by the program's personnel in the governorate included visits to the directorates of Al Hazm and Khabb wa ash Sha'af, and specifically the villages of Alyetmah, Alashah and Almarazeeq. Appropriate studies and needs assessments have been conducted in preparation for implementation of projects in the region.

Twitter: @SaudiDRPYFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiDRPYYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2T60Y_ZB9ta5PLRaCJbZ4QLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saudi-reconstructions-program-in-yemenInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/saudidrpy/?hl=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927514/Al_Jawf_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927515/Al_Jawf_2.jpg 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Cattivi odori in campagna, residenti in allarme

Cattivi odori in campagna, residenti in allarme

Mediagallery

Olimpiadi2026 a Milano-Cortina, esultanza delegazione italiana al CIO: "Poo po po po po poo po"

Olimpiadi2026 a Milano-Cortina, esultanza delegazione italiana al CIO: "Poo po po po po poo po"

(Agenzia Vista) Losanna, 24 giugno 2019 Olimpiadi2026 a Milano-Cortina, esultanza delegazione italiana al CIO: "Poo po po po po poo po" Il Comitato Olimpico Internazionale ha assegnato a Milano-Cortina l'organizzazione dei Giochi Olimpici invernali del 2026 e la delegazione italiana esulta intonando in coro: "Poo po po po po poo po". Fonte:Facebook/Luca Zaia Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Zoda mostra carattere con l'album d'esordio "Ufo"

Zoda mostra carattere con l'album d'esordio "Ufo"

Milano, 24 giu. (askanews) - Un disco di esordio con molto carattere, Zoda è appena uscito con l'album Ufo, anticipato dal singolo "Luna e sole". Col suo lavoro racconta come vede la vita. "Sicuramente in modo diverso da tutti gli altri, c'è questo alieno che poi fondamentalmente sarei io, che si trova in questo ambiente senza riconoscersi negli altri e in quello che gli altri vivono. Vive il ...

 
Flat tax, Di Maio: Lega dica dove prende 15 mld, no a nascondino

Flat tax, Di Maio: Lega dica dove prende 15 mld, no a nascondino

Roma, 24 giu. (askanews) - Il tema non è se "anticipare o meno" la presentazione delle legge di bilancio, ma "cosa ci mettiamo dentro" perché "non è il caso di giocare a nascondino con i 15 miliardi per la flat tax". Lo ha detto il vicepremier e ministro dello sviluppo economico Luigi Di Maio arrivando a Taranto per il tavolo istituzionale permanente sull'ex Ilva. "Anche perché - ha detto - non ...

 
Sea Watch, Corte di Strasburgo chiede chiarimenti all'Italia

Sea Watch, Corte di Strasburgo chiede chiarimenti all'Italia

Bruxelles, 24 giu. (askanews) - La Corte dei diritti dell'uomo di Strasburgo ha ricevuto una richiesta di intervento dalla "Sea Watch 3", la nave della ong battente bandiera olandese bloccata da 12 giorni al largo di Lampedusa con 43 migranti a bordo, per chiedere all'Italia di consentire lo sbarco. La Corte ha rivolto domande sia alla nave che al governo italiano che ha emesso il divieto di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33