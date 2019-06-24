Edicola

Infosys Announces Strategic Partnership With Toyota Material Handling Europe

24.06.2019 - 13:15

0

- Infosys will help drive innovation and optimization agenda backed by Next Generation AI and automation solutions and deliver a future ready landscape for TMHE.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to be working with TMHE in their digital transformation journey. By offering end-to-end services leveraging our deep expertise in executing complex programs, we will assist TMHE modernize its legacy applications, bolster agility and drive efficiencies. The establishment of a data center to focus on TMHE's needs is an integral part of our commitment to find unique solutions and models to drive operational excellence for our clients."

Johan Kroon, CIO, Toyota Material Handling Europe, said, "As a leading industrial technology company, we are committed to constantly innovating to accelerate our digital transformation and leveraging the potential of new technologies to enhance our competitiveness and cost optimization efforts. We are happy to partner with Infosys in this endeavour and look forward to scaling new heights together."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects and our future business expectations are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

