Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Giift Launches CoolfenPay, a Fully Integrated Points Payment Gateway

21.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giift, the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the exchange of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) announced that it has launched "CoolfenPay", a fully integrated Points Payment Gateway with Alipay and WeChat in China.

"CoolfenPay offers unrivalled Loyalty Points Offline Payment, turning points into a universal payment currency and abolishing the frontier between payment and loyalty points," says Giift Chief Product Officer Dr. Yinzhou Zhou.

"In every market, we see loyalty members willing to turning their points into currency. Giift Loyalty Marketplace already offers the most incredible experience for Points online payment. CoolfenPay technology takes us one step further in our loyalty currency journey. GiiftPay, the western version of CoolfenPay, is expected to be launched in Q3 '19," adds company co-founder and Director Pascal Xatart.

About Giift.com: Giift is a Loyalty Marketplace, where points, rewards, miles, gift cards can be issued (accrued), tracked, and exchanged. Giift operates in more than 50 countries, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, Dubai, Jakarta, Mumbai, Colombo, Doha, Lagos, Cairo and Dhaka. Giift business model is transaction based.

For more information about this story, contact:

Pascal Xatart, Co-Founder & Director pascal.xatart@giift.com www.giift.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Si schianta contro un albero e muore sul colpo

Si schianta contro un albero e muore sul colpo

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Mediagallery

Governo, Conte: "Giù tasse o Salvini via? Presto tavolo per riforma"

Governo, Conte: "Giù tasse o Salvini via? Presto tavolo per riforma"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 21 giugno 2019 Governo, Conte: "Giù tasse o Salvini via? Presto tavolo per riforma" "Giù tasse o Salvini via? Presto tavolo per riforma". Così il Presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, entrando al Palazzo Europa di Bruxelles per il secondo giorno di vertice europeo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Verdone sul set: il backstage del film "Si vive una volta sola"

Verdone sul set: il backstage del film "Si vive una volta sola"

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Tre uomini e una donna sul set del nuovo film di Carlo Verdone "Si vive una volta sola". Ecco alcune immagini del backstage del ventisettesimo film del regista romano, che sta girando in Puglia in buona compagnia: Anna Foglietta, Rocco Papaleo e Max Tortora. Interpretano un quartetto di medici tanto abili in sala operatoria, visto che persino il Papa si affida alle loro ...

 
Ue, Conte: prossimo Cdm certifichiamo deficit meglio del previsto

Ue, Conte: prossimo Cdm certifichiamo deficit meglio del previsto

Bruxelles, 20 giu. (askanews) - "Col prossimo Consiglio dei ministri mercoledì faremo definitivamente l'assestamento per certificare come i conti vadano meglio del previsto; quindi potremo certificare che siamo al 2,1%" nel rapporto deficit/Pil per il 2019, "e non al 2,5% come prevede la Commissione europea". Lo ha detto il presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, rispondendo alle domande dei ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33