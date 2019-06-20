Edicola

The Consumer Goods Forum Announces 4th Edition of the Sustainable Retail Summit

20.06.2019 - 19:45

0

- Registrations now open! Take advantage of the early bird rates until 31st July

PARIS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) will be hosting its annual Sustainable Retail Summit (SRS) in Berlin, Germany on 24th-25th October. This year marks the 4th edition of the two-day event, bringing together consumer goods industry experts and stakeholders to share knowledge and best practices on tackling some of the key challenges facing the industry today. Delegates can expect to delve into the pressing issues under the theme "Sorting Fact from Fiction and Addressing the Hard Truths", as they paint an accurate picture of the industry today and the actions needed to overcome the principle hurdles.

In a time where the demands for sustainable and healthier products are increasingly pushed to the forefront, SRS provides the opportunity to engage in crucial discussions and best understand how to take action on urgent industry issues. With topics such as plastics, food waste, forced labour and healthier communities on the table, SRS covers the entire sustainability eco-system while providing insights into how organisations around the world are working together to explore solutions and drive positive change.

Peter Freedman, Managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum, said, "Collaboration is at the core of the CGF and the Sustainable Retail Summit is the perfect example of how we help retail and consumer companies to work together to implement positive change and deliver on their purpose-driven agendas. SRS provides the space for leaders in the field to share inspirational success stories and best practices in addressing the key issues around health and sustainability."

Close to 300 delegates from over 25 countries have gathered annually in previous editions of SRS to increase their knowledge, network with industry peers and strengthen sustainable business opportunities. Returning to moderate SRS this year is BBC journalist Tom Heap, who will set the context and pose the hard-hitting questions, while an excellent lineup of speakers will share real-life case studies and learnings in interactive workshops and special sessions.

SRS has truly become an unmissable event cutting across all areas of sustainable business for members and non-members of the CGF. Registrations for this year's edition taking place at the Hilton Hotel in Berlin are open, with the opportunity to take advantage of early bird rates before 31st July. Register today to join the conversation and be a part of the community of change-makers stepping up to the challenge, for a sustainable, healthier tomorrow.

#2019SRS

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 50 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/556222/The_Consumer_Goods_Forum_Logo.jpg

 

