Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Acutus Medical Announces $170 Million in Financing

20.06.2019 - 19:45

0

- CARLSBAD, California, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acutus Medical today announced $170 million in financing, including a $100 million Series D equity financing and a $70 million credit facility. The funding is intended to accelerate commercialization and facilitate global business development activities as the company continues to transform arrhythmia care through distinct, innovative technologies designed to provide physicians and patients with improved results. 

The Series D equity financing round includes new investors 8VC, Opaleye Management, Pura Vida Investments, among others. The round also included strong participation from existing investors including OrbiMed, Deerfield Management Company, Advent Venture Partners, Xeraya Capital and GE Ventures. The credit facility was provided by OrbiMed Credit and Royalties Fund, and Deerfield Management.

Acutus provides next-generation electrophysiology technology solutions that enable personalized and adaptive approaches to therapy.  Acutus' AcQMap is the first and only cardiac imaging and mapping system that incorporates precision ultrasound atrial anatomy reconstruction and highly reproducible, high-definition non-contact charge density mapping. The system also provides workhorse contact mapping capabilities, available in Europe. AcQMap's increased clarity of arrhythmia pattern mapping aids in the development of patient specific ablation strategies. Unique to this system, physicians can rapidly remap and confirm the impact of each ablation.

Tens of millions of people worldwide suffer from cardiac arrhythmias.1 Arrhythmias cause the heart to beat too quickly, slowly or erratically, which can result in debilitating symptoms and, in some instances, fatal consequences.2 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 6.1 million Americans may be living with the most common type of arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation (AF), which incrementally costs the United States approximately $26 billion each year.3 Acutus' focus is treating and reducing the burden of atrial arrythmias through cardiac access, diagnostics, monitoring and innovative mapping and visualization technology. Recent clinical science shows that cardiac ablation of atrial arrhythmias within six months of diagnosis results in better patient outcomes.4

"This round of financing is a clear demonstration of confidence in our strategic direction and ability to disrupt the electrophysiology space by delivering advanced, innovative technologies to our customers," said Vince Burgess, CEO, Acutus Medical. "Advanced imaging, individualized therapy and increased procedural efficiency are needed components to progress the electrophysiology field. We are dedicated to improving every aspect of cardiac ablation, as evidenced by our recent closing of the acquisition of Rhythm Xience to provide a novel suite of products designed to improve the safety and speed of left atrial access." 

Proceeds from the announced financing will allow Acutus to increase market availability of the Company's FDA and CE marked AcQMap™ products as well as a suite of FDA-cleared, EP-designed vascular access products – AcQCross QX, AcQGuide Flex™ and AcQGuide Mini™.

"Cardiac ablation is a rapidly growing market and treatment efficiency needs to improve. Many people, including dear friends of ours, have faced these procedures and Acutus' innovative and effective tools look to add even more safety," said Drew Oetting, Founding Partner, 8VC. "At 8VC we believe in the power of technology and we are passionate about accelerating real and impactful change. We are confident in Acutus' and the leadership team's commitment to progressing until every patient has access to trusted, proven technology."

References1 Chugh S et al. Circulation. 2014, 129(8):837-47.2 Why Arrhythmia Matters. Retrieved from https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/arrhythmia/why-arrhythmia-matters3 Kim M et al. Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. 2011, 4(3).4 Bunch TJ et al. Heart Rhythm. 2013, 10:1257-1262.

About Acutus MedicalAcutus Medical is a dynamic arrhythmia care company focused on developing distinct, innovative technologies designed to provide physicians and patients with improved results. At Acutus, we know that seeing is better than believing. Diagnosing and treating patients with atrial arrhythmias requires eliminating the unknown. Acutus' advanced cardiac imaging and mapping system provides real-time arrhythmia visualization displaying the heart's true activation pattern, turning the chaos of an atrial arrhythmia into a clear vision for electrophysiologists. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811576/Acutus_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Trentenne si ribalta col trattore e muore

Trentenne si ribalta col trattore e muore

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Mediagallery

Ue, Conte: prossimo Cdm certifichiamo deficit meglio del previsto

Ue, Conte: prossimo Cdm certifichiamo deficit meglio del previsto

Bruxelles, 20 giu. (askanews) - "Col prossimo Consiglio dei ministri mercoledì faremo definitivamente l'assestamento per certificare come i conti vadano meglio del previsto; quindi potremo certificare che siamo al 2,1%" nel rapporto deficit/Pil per il 2019, "e non al 2,5% come prevede la Commissione europea". Lo ha detto il presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, rispondendo alle domande dei ...

 
Unaitalia, la filiera avicola eccellenza made in Italy da 8 mld

Unaitalia, la filiera avicola eccellenza made in Italy da 8 mld

Roma, 20 giu. (askanews) - La filiera avicola italiana organizzata, rappresentata da Unaitalia, ha festeggiato i suoi 60 anni con numeri di soddisfazione. Gli italiani continuano ad amare il pollo, il 35% lo porta a tavola e cresce soprattutto il consumo del pronto da cucinare e quello fuori casa. Il segreto? Quello di essere una filiera di qualità, come ha ben sintetizzato il presidente di ...

 
La cultura come volano dell'economia, il IX rapporto di Symbola

La cultura come volano dell'economia, il IX rapporto di Symbola

Roma, 20 giu. (askanews) - La cultura ed il rapporto con l'economia, quanto la cultura incida sulla crescita del paese e che apporto può ancora dare. Il rapporto Symbola "Io sono cultura", che misura questa relazione è arrivato alla IX edizione, redatto insieme ad Unioncamere e presentato al ministero dei Beni culturali e che ci dà il polso olto ed il valore aggiunto e primario del sistema ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33