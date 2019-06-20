Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

JNA Awards reveals 2019 Honourees

20.06.2019 - 17:16

0

- Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8565351-jna-awards-2019-honourees/

The judging panel has worked diligently over this past month, as their job keeps getting tougher and tougher each year. In 2019, there are almost 100 high-quality entries from 15 countries and regions. 

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, and Director of Business Development – Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, commented, "Of the 39 Honouree companies that were shortlisted, almost half of them are first-time entrants, indicating a growing interest among quality companies who recognise the importance of this platform. We have also received a record number of entries from Thailand, second in ranking together with India and Hong Kong, reflecting the importance of this market which has been traditionally modest about its accomplishment."

The 2019 independent judging panel consists of industry experts: James Courage, former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC); Albert Cheng, former Managing Director of World Gold Council, Far East (WGC); Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE); Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) India and Middle East; Yasukazu Suwa, Chairman of Suwa & Son, Inc.; and Mark Lee, Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy (APIFS).

Courage shared, "The quality of this year's entries, along with its diversity in terms of size, type and geography, are worth noting. Despite facing challenges, the industry – through these entries – showed its focus and determination when it comes to investing in innovation, operating systems and consumer research."

Cheng added, "Just like in the last seven years, Industry Innovation of the Year proved to be the most popular category. The Young Entrepreneur Honourees – whose credentials, professionalism and innovativeness reflect on their outstanding businesses – are equally impressive."

Lin remarked, "It is surprising and inspiring to know that nearly 100 entries were received – more than half of which are from first-time entrants. The influence and credibility of the JNA Awards is beyond question. It will be a rewarding journey for everyone involved."

"Having worked with the JNA Awards since 2013, I noticed that the judging process grows more difficult as the entries reach new heights and push the boundaries of excellence year after year," Bhatt noted.

Suwa expressed, "Entrants to the JNA Awards vary from very big corporations to small ones. I kept in mind to judge them based on their mission and the long-term good they have been doing for people, regardless of the company's size."

Lee also added, "The JNA Awards continues to strengthen its role as an excellent platform to showcase the industry's progress and success. The entries, particularly in the areas of innovation and marketing, are truly impressive."

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Trentenne si ribalta col trattore e muore

Trentenne si ribalta col trattore e muore

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Mediagallery

Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"

Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 20 giugno 2019 Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini" "L'Italia è isolata nel contesto europeo, bisogna mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini del continente". Così il segretario del PD, Nicola Zingaretti, incontrando la stampa in uscita dal summit del PSE a Bruxelles prima del Consiglio europeo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Ue, scambio tra Merkel e Conte prima dell'inizio del Consiglio Ue

Ue, scambio tra Merkel e Conte prima dell'inizio del Consiglio Ue

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 20 giugno 2019 Ue, Scambi tra Merkel e Conte prima dell'inizio del Consiglio Ue I capi di Stato e di Governo dei Paesi membri dell'Ue si riuniscono al Consiglio europeo a Bruxelles. All'ordine del giorno il dialogo per l’intesa sui nuovi vertici delle istituzioni. Fonte: Ebs Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun

Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun

Le Bourget, 20 giu. (askanews) - Dalla scuola di volo di Galatina in provincia di Lecce, sede del 61esimo stormo dell'Aeronautica militare all'aeroporto di Decimomannu, in Sardegna, passando dal Salone aeronautico parigino di Le Bourget. È qui, infatti, che Aeronautica militare e Leonardo hanno presentato la IFTS, International Flight Training School, nuova scuola di volo internazionale per i Top ...

 
Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi

Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi

Roma, 20 giu. (askanews) - Per l'Associazione della Stampa estera in Italia è "Il traditore" il miglior film dell'anno. Nella cerimonia di consegna del Globo d'oro, il premio che i giornalisti stranieri assegnano ogni anno al cinema italiano, il Globo per il miglior film è andato a Marco Bellocchio. "Il tema del tradimento, del traditore, con tutte le sue implicazioni, con tutte le sue doppiezze, ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33