Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

HONOR Kicks off HONOR 20 Global Availability, Continues Record-breaking Sales Performance in China

19.06.2019 - 17:15

0

-  

 

 

HONOR also emerged as the No. 1 performing brand for the fifth consecutive year at the annual 618 Sales Day on JD.com, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China.[1] This year the brand topped the sales volume and revenue in Android smartphone category.[2] The HONOR 20, a star performer of the HONOR 20 Series, also bagged the top selling product in the Android smartphone category at the RMB 2,000 – 2,999 price point on JD.com.[3]

The HONOR 20 Series, which comprises the HONOR 20 LITE, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO, was launched in London on 21 May. Lauded for its superior design and unmatched photography capabilities, the HONOR 20 has garnered tremendously positive feedback from top technology media including GSMArena, Tech Advisor, Stuff and Mashable. Apart from its best-in-class AI Quad Camera and unparalleled performance, the HONOR 20 draws waves of commendation from consumers and media alike.

"This is a momentous occasion for HONOR as we hit a record-high sales performance for the HONOR 20," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "Riding on this momentum, we are thrilled to announce the global availability of the HONOR 20 to our steadfast fans who have been tireless in their support for the brand and our innovative products. We are in a prime position to achieve success with HONOR 20 in our overseas markets and I cannot wait for each and every one to experience this product."

The HONOR 20 PRO, which is currently available in China, has attained an astonishing combined sales volume of RMB 100 million within three seconds of its launch yesterday. Users outside of China will be able to get their hands on this highly-anticipated smartphone soon. Earlier last month, it had already scooped up two awards from Android Authority and Android Police for being the "Editors' Choice" and "Most Wanted" respectively. Furthermore, it was accorded a full rating (i.e. 5/5) by Android Authority and a 4/5 rating by Tech Advisor and Android Central. These impressive accolades by industry experts attest to the brand's commitment to offer features-laden and premium experience for its users. The wait is over and stay tuned for updates on the HONOR 20 PRO's global availability.

About HONORHONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925348/HONOR_20.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Trentenne si ribalta col trattore e muore

Trentenne si ribalta col trattore e muore

Mediagallery

Il professor Pier Luigi Rossi: più felici se mangiamo bene

Il professor Pier Luigi Rossi: più felici se mangiamo bene

Roma, 19 giu. (askanews) - Il professor Pier Luigi Rossi, medico e docente universitario, e autore del libro "La buona salute", edito da Aboca e disponibile in tutte le librerie italiane, intervistato da askanews ha spiegato che "il rapporto vitale tra cibo e corpo costituisce la base per la nostra salute fisica e psichica". "Abbiamo fatto 10 conferenze scientifice in tutta Italia con una ...

 
La fotografia e la Sicilia: a Noto Photology Air 2019-2020

La fotografia e la Sicilia: a Noto Photology Air 2019-2020

Milano, 19 giu. (askanews) - L'anteprima è andata in scena nella Fondazione Gian Paolo Barbieri a Milano, ma il grande evento si terrà a Noto in Sicilia, nella Tenuta Busulmone, dal 21 giugno. Si tratta del progetto Photology AIR 2019-2020. A fare da antipasto alcuni degli scatti che proprio Gian Paolo Barbieri esporrà poi sull'isola. "Sono tutte opere - ci ha spiegato il celebre fotografo - che ...

 
Stanze per innovazione musicale: Dino Lupelli racconta musicROOMS

Stanze per innovazione musicale: Dino Lupelli racconta musicROOMS

Milano, 19 giu. (askanews) - Inaugurato a Milano, negli spazi di BASE, un progetto propulsore per l'innovazione musicale. Si tratta delle musicROOMS, un ecosistema produttivo integrato che ci è stato raccontato da Dino Lupelli, direttore generale di Music Innovation Lab.

 
Pupi Avati torna all'horror con "Il signor diavolo"

Pupi Avati torna all'horror con "Il signor diavolo"

Milano, 19 giu. (askanews) - Esseri deformi, bambini assassini, l'atmosfera cupa del profondo Nord est negli anni Cinquanta: Pupi Avati torna all'horror con "Il signor diavolo" che col suo inquietante trailer riporta ai toni sinistri de "La casa dalle finestre che ridono". Il film, tratto dall'omonimo romanzo scritto da Avati, è ambientato nel 1952, a meno di un anno dall'alluvione del Polesine. ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33