LG U+ Selects iBwave as the Tool of Choice to Bring Asia's First 5G Stadium Design

19.06.2019 - 17:15

0

-

LG U+ and iBwave have been working closely together for the last year. With the support of iBwave's 5G Design Enterprise Solution, LG U+ have dramatically improved their design quality, all while reducing the cost and time to complete in-building wireless designs. 

"We're ecstatic to help lead the way with LG U+ in bringing 5G to South Korea," said iBwave CEO Claude Echahamian. "As the global leader in cutting edge telecommunications services, LG U+ is perfectly positioned to lead the way to a 5G connected future. This is the next evolution in wireless technology, and we're excited to help set a ground-breaking precedent for seamless 5G integration." 

iBwave uses unique innovations such as 3D modeling, coverage, interference and throughput engines, as well as visualization of key performance indicators, to provide an accurate design for venues of all sizes. These features were essential to make the enhancing of the stadium with 5G.

"When it was time to choose the software solution to help design a 5G network, iBwave was the obvious choice. Their vast experience in the industry, combined with their innovative software made them the perfect partner for LG U+," said Daehyun Kwon, a specialist from LG U+ NW Development Group. 

In 2019, the partnership between iBwave and LG U+ will continue to strengthen, with plans to introduce iBwave's Unity and Mobile Note solutions to their indoor wireless design ecosystem. 

"We're excited to usher in a new era of wireless connectivity in South Korea. With 5G on the horizon, it's important that we begin designing the infrastructure today so that it will be ready to meet tomorrow's growing demand for high speed wireless access," Mr. Kwon continued. 

Learn more about how the iBwave Suite can help design cost effective networks at ibwave.com/products-solutions

About LG U+ 

LG U+ was established on July 11, 1996 and has been transforming the lives of customers since. They strive to develop telecommunications services, hi-speed internet, VoIP and IPTV services as well as other data services. In fact, they are first in the world to establish a nationwide LTE network with super high-speed services of the highest quality. Continuing into the era of 5G and IoT, LG U+ continues to create higher standards of service and make their customers happy. 

About iBwave 

iBwave Solutions, the standard for converged indoor network planning, is the power behind great in-building wireless and wireline experience, enabling billions of end users and devices to connect inside a wide range of venues. As the global industry reference, our software solutions allow for smarter planning, design and deployment of any project regardless of size, complexity or technology. Along with innovative software, we are recognized for world class support in 90 countries, industry's most comprehensive components database, and a well-established certification program. For more information, visit: ibwave.com

Media Contact:Bertrand GuignatVP Marketing - iBwave Solutionsbertrand.guignat@ibwave.com+1-514-397-0606 x355

 

