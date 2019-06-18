Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Eviation Announces First Commercial Customer, Cape Air, For Its All-Electric Airplane, Alice

18.06.2019 - 14:15

0

- PARIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 53rd Paris Air Show -- Today in a livestreamed press conference from the Paris Air Show, Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, announced the first commercial customer for its all-electric Alice airplane, Cape Air. With a fleet of 92 nine-seater airplanes, Cape Air is one of the largest regional airlines in the U.S., and has a double-digit purchase option for Alice. It will incorporate Eviation's Alice nine-seater planes into its existing fleet, offering flyers in the U.S. an unparalleled flying experience. Experience aviation's new icon – the first fully operational Alice – at Eviation's Paris Air Show chalet #282 or via our livestream here.

Today regional travel in the U.S. is on the rise, with an increase in consumers flying short distances between 50 to 650 miles. This growing segment offers the ideal scenario for Eviation's all-electric Alice, which aims to undercut the cost of travel by making middle mile trips cheaper, faster and cleaner. The shift to electric will reduce operating costs, eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, make air travel more affordable and connect communities like never before.

"Cape Air has never been just another airline. We are a company of firsts, and one with a deep sense of social responsibility. Seven years ago, we were recognized by the EPA for our sustainability efforts. Today, we are stewards in what is the world's single most emissions-laden industries," said Cape Air founder and CEO, Dan Wolf. "We see tremendous opportunities to reduce the environmental impact of our operations, and to help our employees and communities do that as well. Augmenting our fleet with the all-electric Alice aircraft is the next chapter in our future."

With the goal of making regional air travel accessible for all, Eviation designed Alice to create a new flying experience for passengers that is cleaner, quieter and cost-effective. Inspired by the new design possibilities that emerged by replacing turbine engines with all-electric motors, Eviation and its team have reimagined what sleek, stylish and cost-effective air mobility can be with the introduction of the first zero-emission aircraft. Eviation's Alice leverages an IP portfolio that includes innovations in thermal management and autonomous landing, as well as distributed electric propulsion, industry-leading battery technology and cutting-edge composite body frames, capable of flying with nine passengers at 240 knots to a range of up to 650 miles on a single charge.

"For the first time in over 50 years, Eviation has created a new breed of aircraft fleets and a new era in aviation with the all-electric Alice. By securing our first commercial customer with a large and well-respected regional airline such as Cape Air, we have demonstrated and proven Alice as a leader in first-to-market innovation and reliable zero-emission aviation," said Omer Bar-Yohay, Eviation CEO. "We are beyond thrilled to partner with Cape Air to bring the first all-electric regional aircraft to airports and air passengers across North America as we redesign air travel to make it quieter, cleaner and affordable."

Following test flights this year and certification in 2021, Eviation will begin shipping the aircraft for commercial use in 2022.

About Cape AirNow in its 30th year, Cape Air is one of the largest independent regional airlines in the United States, serving 35 cities in the US and Caribbean. The employee-owned company, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has grown from three flights a day between Provincetown and Boston in 1989 to a fleet of 92 aircraft, 400 flights a day and service to 500,000 passengers annually. Cape Air has been recognized as "One of the Top Ten Small Airlines in the World" by Condé Nast Traveler.

About Eviation AircraftEviation Aircraft Ltd. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft in an effort to make electric aviation a fast, competitive, and sustainable answer to the on-demand mobility of people and goods. Its distributed propulsion, high-energy density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and new airframe are designed from the ground up to maximize these technological advances for regional flight operators. Eviation is a member of NASA's on-demand mobility program, and of the General Aviation Manufacturers' Association (GAMA) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Please visit us at www.eviation.co.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924560/Eviationa_Paris_Air_Show_Press_Conference__Media_Audience.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Mediagallery

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Milano, 18 giu. (askanews) - Il sodalizio tra Milano e la danza di qualità, dopo On Dance voluto da Roberto Bolle, prosegue con la dodicesima edizione del Milano Flamenco Festival dal 21 al 28 giugno, che quest'anno vuole celebrare l'universo femminile, in tutte le sue sfaccettature, i molteplici punti di vista, indipendentemente dall'identità di genere. Un tributo sentito e rispettoso alla ...

 
Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Roma, 18 giu. (askanews) - Il primo disegno di Gauguin, un acquerello che l'artista realizzò a 17 anni (nel 1865), è stato venduto all'asta domenica per 80.000 euro allo Ch teau d'Artigny, un hotel di lusso ospitato in un castello del XIX secolo a Montbazon, nel dipartimento francese dell'Indre e Loira.

 
Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Milano 18 giu. (askanews) - La componente digitale nella vita di ciascuno di noi è sempre più rilevante e con questo cambiamento epocale sono emerse, accanto alle opportunità, anche nuove problematicità. Come la circolazione di informazioni non verificate, quando non espressamente false, che possono avere pesanti conseguenze per la vita delle persone. Per rispondere a questo tipo di bisogno è ...

 
Pittura, musica e interiorità: una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Pittura, musica e interiorità: una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Padova, 17 giu. (askanews) - Una pratica artistica molto sentita, che unisce la pittura alla musica, ma anche alla danza. A Padova, alle Scuderie di Palazzo Moroni, è aperta al pubblico fino al 14 luglio la mostra di Antonella Benanzato, "Cromogonie - Ritratto del paesaggio interiore", un viaggio attraverso dipinti che hanno un'intensità capace di evocare molto altro. "La mia ricerca artistica - ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33