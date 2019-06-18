Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Publicis Sapient Announces John Maeda as Chief Experience Officer

18.06.2019 - 13:46

0

- "John Maeda is one of the most extraordinary design and technology thinkers of our age, with an exceptional pedigree as a leader helping companies to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation to reimagine their business and industry," said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient.

In this role, John joins the Creative Executive Collective of Publicis Groupe whereby creative leadership is multi-faceted and structured to develop the necessary broad palette of creativity for the modern world – dynamic creativity brought to life through stories, experiences and innovation.

"Publicis Groupe is one of the only companies in the world that can connect the full customer journey through creativity - where story meets experience as the bridge to technology, all powered by data. With his expertise and leadership in connecting design and technology to create more powerful products, services, and experiences, John adds incredible strength to our ability to create meaningful experiences for customers," said Nick Law, Chief Creative Officer for Publicis Groupe.

Maeda's role as Chief Experience Officer forges an engineering and design partnership at the highest level, unconventionally decoupling experience from the traditional creative lead, and instead pairing it with the EVP of Engineering. This action draws on the strength of Publicis Sapient's history of tightly synergistic technology and experience, and signals a deeply technologically grounded future where creativity is fully integrated.

"We have always believed that the brand is the experience and the experience is the brand and, within Publicis Sapient, spent nearly three decades utilizing the disruptive power of technology and design to help digitally enable our clients' business in their pursuit of next. By fusing strategy and consulting, experience and engineering with an enduring culture of problem-solving creativity, we are able to partner with our clients to both identify and unlock how they create value for their customers and markets," said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient.

Along with spearheading design globally Maeda will spend time on people, bringing his commitment to inclusion and talent development to the table - vital components to unlocking real value for clients.

"Our clients have long been seeing a need for technology and media to work hand-in-hand without losing or degrading the creative product. Maeda's history of fostering inclusive thinking as the key to excellence in creativity is exactly in line with the strategic pillars for Publicis Groupe in our talent and culture development," said Carla Serrano, CSO, Publicis Groupe.

John Maeda said, "When a technology becomes commoditized, the quality of experience becomes the key differentiating factor. But you can't have a great experience without being paired with great technology. Publicis Sapient brings to its clients full-stack engineering capabilities blended with its rich history at the forefront of creativity technologies — stretching back to the 90s back when I first knew about them in my MIT days. Aspiring to empower established businesses at all scales to realize great experiences for their customers to push back on Big Tech is in line with where my heart is right now. I'm looking forward to the impact we can make and excited to join this great, multi-disciplinary team."

Maeda joins Publicis Sapient from Automattic, where he served as the Global Head of Computational Design + Inclusion. Maeda serves on the Board of Sonos, the Smithsonian Design Museum and Weiden + Kennedy, and is the author of five books including the bestselling, "Laws of Simplicity."

Maeda was the recipient of the White House's National Design Award, the Tribeca Film Festival's Disruptive Innovation Award, and his work is represented in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art. He holds degrees in Electrical Engineering + Computer Science from MIT, an MBA from Arizona State University, a PhD from University of Tsukuba in Japan, and has received three honorary doctorate degrees.

Prior to Automattic, Maeda held the roles of Design Partner at Kleiner Perkins and Design Advisory Board Chair of eBay, Inc. Before that, he was a tenured research professor at the MIT Media Laboratory and 16th President of the Rhode Island School of Design.

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get digitally enabled, both in the way they work and the way they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. As digital pioneers with 20,000 people and 53 offices around the globe, our experience spanning technology, data sciences, consulting and customer obsession – combined with our culture of curiosity and relentlessness – enables us to accelerate our clients' businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

Contact: ashish.prashar@publicicssapient.com / +1 347-545-8609

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924559/PS_VazMaeda.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823375/Publicis_Sapient_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Mediagallery

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Milano, 18 giu. (askanews) - Il sodalizio tra Milano e la danza di qualità, dopo On Dance voluto da Roberto Bolle, prosegue con la dodicesima edizione del Milano Flamenco Festival dal 21 al 28 giugno, che quest'anno vuole celebrare l'universo femminile, in tutte le sue sfaccettature, i molteplici punti di vista, indipendentemente dall'identità di genere. Un tributo sentito e rispettoso alla ...

 
Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Roma, 18 giu. (askanews) - Il primo disegno di Gauguin, un acquerello che l'artista realizzò a 17 anni (nel 1865), è stato venduto all'asta domenica per 80.000 euro allo Ch teau d'Artigny, un hotel di lusso ospitato in un castello del XIX secolo a Montbazon, nel dipartimento francese dell'Indre e Loira.

 
Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Milano 18 giu. (askanews) - La componente digitale nella vita di ciascuno di noi è sempre più rilevante e con questo cambiamento epocale sono emerse, accanto alle opportunità, anche nuove problematicità. Come la circolazione di informazioni non verificate, quando non espressamente false, che possono avere pesanti conseguenze per la vita delle persone. Per rispondere a questo tipo di bisogno è ...

 
Pittura, musica e interiorità: una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Pittura, musica e interiorità: una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Padova, 17 giu. (askanews) - Una pratica artistica molto sentita, che unisce la pittura alla musica, ma anche alla danza. A Padova, alle Scuderie di Palazzo Moroni, è aperta al pubblico fino al 14 luglio la mostra di Antonella Benanzato, "Cromogonie - Ritratto del paesaggio interiore", un viaggio attraverso dipinti che hanno un'intensità capace di evocare molto altro. "La mia ricerca artistica - ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33