Art of the Wild Comes to Life in Paris at the Extravagant Launch of HyperNature, an Event by Perrier-Jouët

18.06.2019 - 13:46

0

-

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8561651-perrier-jouet-art-of-the-wild-hypernature/

Creative freedom and an unconventional observation of nature have been at the heart of Maison Perrier-Jouët's identity since its very foundation. This enduring bond with art and nature is expressed today through Art of the Wild: the universe as seen by the House to re-enchant the everyday through the presence of vibrant, unbridled nature.

Among the guests at the HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët launch were a number of the House's Artisans of the Wild, an international community of ambassadors, representing a diversity of creative fields from art and design to fashion and food, who embody the House's values. Last night, fellow Artisans of the Wild model Winnie Harlow, British designer Bethan Laura Wood, Michelin-starred chef Akrame Benallal and French contemporary art gallerist, Emmanuel Perrotin were all in attendance, spreading Maison Perrier-Jouët's free spirit. The evening rounded off with an enchanting acoustic set from French indie duo Brigitte.

The extraordinary rooftop setting of Le Dernier Etage in Paris has been infused with the extravagance of Maison Perrier-Jouët's Art of the Wild. For the coming week, the space has been transformed, with reinvented nature asserting itself at every turn and sweeping panoramic views of the city amping up the ambiance as day turns to night.

Throughout the week, a varied programme of workshops, installations, live music and celebrations connecting art, nature, food and champagne will take place as part of HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët. Among them, Maison Perrier-Jouët Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps will be leading exclusive tastings for guests to (re)discover the floral, intricate style that has defined Maison Perrier-Jouët's champagnes since its foundation in 1811. "HyperNature table by Akrame", a harmonious meeting between Akrame Benallal's gastronomy and Perrier-Jouët cuvées, will be open for lunch and dinner throughout the week. Bethan Laura Wood's dazzling, interactive life-sized tree sculpture will offer up a whimsical new champagne tasting ritual, while the aromas of the Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs cuvée will be revealed with an innovative olfactory experience.

HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët is a unique, multisensory opportunity to discover over 200 years of Maison Perrier-Jouët's heritage and an invitation to step into the Art of the Wild universe.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924524/HyperNature_tree_from_Bethan_Laura_Wood_by_Perrier_Jouet.jpg

