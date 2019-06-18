Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

BD Unveils New Solution for High Throughput Molecular Diagnostic Testing

18.06.2019 - 13:46

0

- FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the CE-IVDD certification of the BD COR™ System in Europe. The high throughput solution for infectious disease diagnostics sets a new standard in automation for molecular testing in core laboratories and other large centralized laboratories.

The BD COR™ System integrates and automates the complete molecular laboratory workflow from pre-analytical processing to diagnostic test result. The system will be initially available with the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay for the detection and extended genotyping of human papilloma virus (HPV). The system enables the processing of samples directly from liquid based cytology vials, the creation of molecular aliquot tubes and assay testing, replacing labor-intensive and error-prone manual processes with automated ones.

Over the coming years, the company plans to continue seeking regulatory authorizations to sell the BD COR™ System around the world while expanding the content menu to include many other assays for infectious diseases.

"The launch of the BD COR System is an important milestone on our molecular diagnostics roadmap allowing us to offer pre-analytical automation and high throughput molecular testing to our largest laboratory customers," said Dave Hickey, president of Diagnostic Systems at BD. "Over the coming years, we look forward to building on this platform to expand our menu and configurations."

The BD COR™ System is modular and scalable, designed to address multiple laboratory needs for expanding molecular testing and increasing test volumes. It has on board capacity for reagents and samples that provide six to eight hours of system processing, eliminating multiple technologist interactions per shift. 

About the BD COR™ System

The BD COR™ System is a fully automated molecular diagnostics platform for high capacity laboratory environments. It performs sample preparation and processing steps necessary to complete molecular assay workflows and decreases manual user interactions. The system is CE-IVD marked and is not yet available for sale in the U.S. or other markets with additional registration requirements. The BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay is the first assay available on the BD COR™ System.

About BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay

The BD Onclarity™ HPV assay detects and identifies 14 high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types and provides genotyping information from specimens collected for cervical cancer screening purposes in the BD SurePath™ Vial and in the Hologic PreservCyt® Solution (not approved in the United States). The assay can be used in accordance with clinical guidelines and within the scope of local regulatory authorizations as part of a comprehensive approach to cervical cancer prevention. Different configurations of the test are CE marked and FDA approved.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of healthcare by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for healthcare providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to healthcare.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924145/BD_COR.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924146/BD_COR_System.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617615/BD_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Mediagallery

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Milano, 18 giu. (askanews) - Il sodalizio tra Milano e la danza di qualità, dopo On Dance voluto da Roberto Bolle, prosegue con la dodicesima edizione del Milano Flamenco Festival dal 21 al 28 giugno, che quest'anno vuole celebrare l'universo femminile, in tutte le sue sfaccettature, i molteplici punti di vista, indipendentemente dall'identità di genere. Un tributo sentito e rispettoso alla ...

 
Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Roma, 18 giu. (askanews) - Il primo disegno di Gauguin, un acquerello che l'artista realizzò a 17 anni (nel 1865), è stato venduto all'asta domenica per 80.000 euro allo Ch teau d'Artigny, un hotel di lusso ospitato in un castello del XIX secolo a Montbazon, nel dipartimento francese dell'Indre e Loira.

 
Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Milano 18 giu. (askanews) - La componente digitale nella vita di ciascuno di noi è sempre più rilevante e con questo cambiamento epocale sono emerse, accanto alle opportunità, anche nuove problematicità. Come la circolazione di informazioni non verificate, quando non espressamente false, che possono avere pesanti conseguenze per la vita delle persone. Per rispondere a questo tipo di bisogno è ...

 
Pittura, musica e interiorità: una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Pittura, musica e interiorità: una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Padova, 17 giu. (askanews) - Una pratica artistica molto sentita, che unisce la pittura alla musica, ma anche alla danza. A Padova, alle Scuderie di Palazzo Moroni, è aperta al pubblico fino al 14 luglio la mostra di Antonella Benanzato, "Cromogonie - Ritratto del paesaggio interiore", un viaggio attraverso dipinti che hanno un'intensità capace di evocare molto altro. "La mia ricerca artistica - ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33