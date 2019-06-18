Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

US Army deploys Howler counter-UAS capability into the battlefield

18.06.2019 - 12:45

0

- Howler, a name coined by the U.S. Army, combines the capabilities of Raytheon's Ku band radio frequency system multi-mission simultaneous radar and Coyote® unmanned aircraft system. The KuRFS advanced electronically scanned array acquires and tracks all size UAS threats. Coyote works with KuRFS using its advanced seeker and warhead to identify and eliminate UAS threats.

"We developed and fielded this system in just 17 months," said Bryan Rosselli, vice president of Mission Systems and Sensors. "Detecting the drone threat is the first critical step in the counter-UAS kill chain. The combination of precise tracking and engagement of these two proven systems gives the U.S. Army a vital capability to defeat this constantly evolving threat."

In addition to providing advanced situational awareness, precise discrimination and mobility to successfully counter UAS threats, Howler gives the Army singular flexibility to adapt to the quickly changing, multidimensional threat environment.

"Test after test proves that our Coyote is an integral solution for defeating the growing number of enemy drones in the skies above the battlefield," said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "Protecting soldiers on the ground is a top priority, and this new system truly delivers."

Raytheon's portfolio of sensors, and kinetic and non-kinetic effectors networked into a command and control system covers the full counter-UAS kill chain.

About RaytheonRaytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

www.raytheon.com

Media ContactsJaclyn Gutmann+1.781.879.2789idspr@raytheon.com

John B. Patterson+1.520.440.2194rmspr@raytheon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629408/Raytheon_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Mediagallery

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Milano, 18 giu. (askanews) - Il sodalizio tra Milano e la danza di qualità, dopo On Dance voluto da Roberto Bolle, prosegue con la dodicesima edizione del Milano Flamenco Festival dal 21 al 28 giugno, che quest'anno vuole celebrare l'universo femminile, in tutte le sue sfaccettature, i molteplici punti di vista, indipendentemente dall'identità di genere. Un tributo sentito e rispettoso alla ...

 
Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Roma, 18 giu. (askanews) - Il primo disegno di Gauguin, un acquerello che l'artista realizzò a 17 anni (nel 1865), è stato venduto all'asta domenica per 80.000 euro allo Ch teau d'Artigny, un hotel di lusso ospitato in un castello del XIX secolo a Montbazon, nel dipartimento francese dell'Indre e Loira.

 
Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Milano 18 giu. (askanews) - La componente digitale nella vita di ciascuno di noi è sempre più rilevante e con questo cambiamento epocale sono emerse, accanto alle opportunità, anche nuove problematicità. Come la circolazione di informazioni non verificate, quando non espressamente false, che possono avere pesanti conseguenze per la vita delle persone. Per rispondere a questo tipo di bisogno è ...

 
Pittura, musica e interiorità: una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Pittura, musica e interiorità: una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Padova, 17 giu. (askanews) - Una pratica artistica molto sentita, che unisce la pittura alla musica, ma anche alla danza. A Padova, alle Scuderie di Palazzo Moroni, è aperta al pubblico fino al 14 luglio la mostra di Antonella Benanzato, "Cromogonie - Ritratto del paesaggio interiore", un viaggio attraverso dipinti che hanno un'intensità capace di evocare molto altro. "La mia ricerca artistica - ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33