The Republic of Ecuador Announces the Results of Its Invitation for Offers to Tender for Cash Its 2020 Notes

18.06.2019

0

- (1) Principal amount of Old Notes tendered pursuant to the Invitation expressed as an approximate percentage of the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes outstanding.

Holders whose Old Notes are accepted for purchase (after proration) by Ecuador will be entitled to receive for such Old Notes the applicable Purchase Price plus Accrued Interest (if any), which will be paid on the Settlement Date, if the conditions of the Invitation are met. The Settlement Date is expected to occur on June 18, 2019, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Invitation. Ecuador reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to delay the Settlement Date without extending the Withdrawal Deadline.

Any holder who fails to make delivery in accordance with the Invitation shall not be entitled to receive any payment therefore unless Ecuador, in its sole discretion, determines to waive any such failure.

Ecuador will use the proceeds from the issuance of the New Notes in the New Notes Offering for cash to pay for Old Notes purchased pursuant to the Invitation.

Ecuador will cancel Old Notes purchased pursuant to the Invitation following the Settlement Date.

NONE OF ECUADOR, THE DEALER MANAGERS OR THE INFORMATION AND TENDER AGENT MAKES ANY RECOMMENDATION THAT ANY HOLDER TENDER OR REFRAIN FROM TENDERING ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUCH HOLDER'S OLD NOTES, AND NO ONE HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED BY ANY OF THEM TO MAKE SUCH A RECOMMENDATION. HOLDERS MUST MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS WHETHER TO TENDER OLD NOTES, AND, IF SO, MUST DECIDE ON THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OLD NOTES TO TENDER.

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Milano, 18 giu. (askanews) - Il sodalizio tra Milano e la danza di qualità, dopo On Dance voluto da Roberto Bolle, prosegue con la dodicesima edizione del Milano Flamenco Festival dal 21 al 28 giugno, che quest'anno vuole celebrare l'universo femminile, in tutte le sue sfaccettature, i molteplici punti di vista, indipendentemente dall'identità di genere. Un tributo sentito e rispettoso alla ...

 
Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Roma, 18 giu. (askanews) - Il primo disegno di Gauguin, un acquerello che l'artista realizzò a 17 anni (nel 1865), è stato venduto all'asta domenica per 80.000 euro allo Ch teau d'Artigny, un hotel di lusso ospitato in un castello del XIX secolo a Montbazon, nel dipartimento francese dell'Indre e Loira.

 
Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Milano 18 giu. (askanews) - La componente digitale nella vita di ciascuno di noi è sempre più rilevante e con questo cambiamento epocale sono emerse, accanto alle opportunità, anche nuove problematicità. Come la circolazione di informazioni non verificate, quando non espressamente false, che possono avere pesanti conseguenze per la vita delle persone. Per rispondere a questo tipo di bisogno è ...

 
Pittura, musica e interiorità: una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Pittura, musica e interiorità: una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Padova, 17 giu. (askanews) - Una pratica artistica molto sentita, che unisce la pittura alla musica, ma anche alla danza. A Padova, alle Scuderie di Palazzo Moroni, è aperta al pubblico fino al 14 luglio la mostra di Antonella Benanzato, "Cromogonie - Ritratto del paesaggio interiore", un viaggio attraverso dipinti che hanno un'intensità capace di evocare molto altro. "La mia ricerca artistica - ...

 

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

