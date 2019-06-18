Edicola

Bittrex International to Expand Digital Asset Trading Platform to Liechtenstein

18.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- VADUZ, Liechtenstein, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittrex International announced that it will be expanding the operation of its digital trading platform for qualified customers to Liechtenstein. The platform features a streamlined token approval process and provides trading options on trading pairs including fiat markets in USD and, in the near future, Euro and additional fiat markets.

Bittrex International will operate in Liechtenstein within the proposed regulatory framework under consideration by the Liechtensteiner parliament, the Transaction Systems Based on Trustworthy Technologies Act, also known as the Blockchain Act. The Bittrex International platform will maintain its own local operations, including a compliance team to ensure the same high levels of Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering review as other Bittrex International services.

"We are delighted to launch Bittrex International in Liechtenstein and offer our clients access to such a well-established financial center in the heart of Europe," said Bill Shihara of Bittrex International. "This is a unique opportunity for Bittrex International to bring our world class technology and security to a market with great infrastructure, strong, open-minded regulators and a well-educated financial services workforce."

"Likewise, the Blockchain Act under consideration in parliament will provide certainty to companies operating in the blockchain industry. The Liechtensteiner government and regulators are taking a very proactive, pro-business approach looking to foster innovation in blockchain, which fits perfectly with our mission and we applaud them for their work," Shihara added.

Existing Bittrex International users can continue to sign in to their Bittrex International accounts using their current credentials and new users can sign up here: https://international.bittrex.com/account/register. Token teams interested in listing on Bittrex International can find more information on the application process at: https://support.bittrex.com/hc/en-us/articles/360001425906.

About Bittrex International

Bittrex International operates a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform built on Bittrex's cutting-edge trading technology. Our mission is to be a driving force in the blockchain revolution, increasing adoption of this innovative technology around the world. This international trading platform operates within the regulatory framework established by the European Union and applicable European governments. Learn more at https://International.Bittrex.com.

Contact: press@bittrex.com

