IGP (Israel Growth Partners) Together With Its Major LPs Invest $110M in Cellebrite

17.06.2019 - 17:46

- - This transaction will support Cellebrite's leadership role within the Digital Intelligence space for Law Enforcement, Government and beyond, while accelerating its growth plan

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd., the global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for Law Enforcement, Government and Enterprise markets, announced today that IGP Capital signed a definitive agreement to invest $110 million in the company.

Since 2015, Cellebrite has been moving beyond its core mobile forensics offering and has redefined its strategy to make the company the leading vendor and consolidation platform in the Digital Intelligence space for Law Enforcement, Government, and Enterprise investigations. The company has focused on expanding its offering with analytics, advanced software tools and services to accelerate investigations and help customers achieve operational readiness to overcome the challenges in an ever-changing and complex digital data environment.

"As we continue our growth journey in the Digital Intelligence market, we identified the need to add a strategic partner that will support our long-term vision and our commitment to our customers," commented Yossi Carmil, Global Co-CEO of Cellebrite. "We are pleased to announce that after careful consideration through a rigorous process we were able to successfully structure a long-term partnership with IGP."

"IGP's strategic decision is the ultimate recognition of our leadership position and validation of our vision and strategy in our core markets," Carmil added. "This partnership will allow Cellebrite to accelerate our growth strategy – both organically and through acquisitions, creating significant value for our shareholders – Sun Corporation, IGP Capital and the employees of Cellebrite. We are confident that Cellebrite will benefit from IGP's vast experience in the capital market, software analytics, M&As and the SAAS domain."

Haim Shani, IGP's Co–Founder and General Partner and Uri Erde, General Partner at IGP will join Cellebrite's board of directors. "We have identified the expansive opportunity that Cellebrite has in the Digital Intelligence space," said Haim Shani. "We were impressed by what Cellebrite's management and employees have been able to build - a strong and committed global team, cutting edge technology, loyal global customer base, and a powerful value proposition along with commercial strength around the world."

"We believe that Cellebrite is well positioned to capitalize on its leadership in the Digital Intelligence markets as they continue to expand and transform. We at IGP are committed to bringing our experience, financial resources, global presence and relationship in order to help the company achieve its ambitious growth plans."

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite is committed to offering Digital Intelligence solutions for a safer world. It is the undisputed global leader in the emerging market of software solutions, AI and analytic tools that allow Law Enforcement agencies, Government and Enterprises to accelerate criminal investigations and address the challenges of crime and security in a digital world. The company's solutions are used by more than 6,000 agencies, in over 150 countries.

About IGP Capital

IGP is an investment fund focused on Israeli-related technology companies, seeking to partner with established growth companies that have strong product differentiation, a proven business strategy at scale, a technological advantage and top-tier management teams with a passion to build large independent companies and category leadership. IGP team is made of former technology executives and seasoned investors. The team core strength is the value-added guidance they provide. For more information - www.igpcapital.com

 

