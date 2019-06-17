Kemin Launches New Vision and Logo for the Future

- The new vision, "Kemin strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with our products and services", lays the groundwork for strategic growth and priorities for the company with operations on six continents and a portfolio of more than 500 specialty ingredients. Previously, Kemin reached 3.8 billion lives – more than half the world's population – every day through its products and services for humans, animals and pets. This vision was set in 1998, with a target goal of 2019. Kemin achieved the milestone two years early.

By 2042, the world's population will reach approximately 10 billion people. For Kemin to transform 80 percent of the world's population – approximately 8 billion – people must encounter Kemin products five times each day. From sunrise to sunset, a person may have eggs for breakfast, feed their pet, wear jeans, take a supplement and purchase bakery items or meat at the market – all opportunities that include Kemin ingredients.

"When we created our previous vision 20 years ago, it was ambitious and encompassed all aspects of our business. Since then, Kemin has grown ten-fold, and now the impact we can create is even greater," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin. "By using our scientific expertise at the molecular level and continuing to innovate, we have the ability to be transformative on a global scale in a rapidly changing and growing marketplace. With a new vision to guide us, we are reenergized to reach more people with our products and services to truly transform the quality of life around the world."

Along with this vision, the new Kemin logo reflects the company's focus on future growth while respecting its history through a thoughtful evolution of the Kemin brand identity.

"Our previous logo was encased with a thick, red circle in the signature Kemin red. Now without a border, the new logo represents transparency and innovation," said Haley Stomp, Senior Vice President – Worldwide Marketing, Kemin. "The stylized 'K' remains, paying homage to the two previous Kemin logos. The red arch represents forward movement and calls attention to the 'I', emphasizing Kemin's innovation. The 'N' behind the red arch represents the Nelson family who stand behind Kemin now, as they have since the company's founding, and will continue to do so for generations to come."

Established in 1961 by R.W. and Mary Nelson, Kemin's primary focus was to develop innovative agricultural products. Today, Kemin remains privately owned-and-operated by the Nelson family and has expanded into the human and animal health and nutrition, aquaculture, pet food, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries. With its growth and diversification, Kemin has been able to reach more than half the world's population by being the science inside countless products consumers interact with every day.

Major Kemin Product Innovations:

With the new vision, Kemin strives to sustainably transform the quality of life around the world. By forming a new vision and transformed logo, Kemin is focused on expanding its global reach to achieve this goal. By incorporating a triple-bottom-line approach into all aspects of the Kemin business, and with its expertise on how to nourish, protect and innovate on a global scale, the company is dedicated to fostering healthy people, a healthy planet and a healthy business.

"We believe the industries we serve and the science we stand behind offer endless opportunities to reduce our environmental impact and increase our contribution – all while continuing to serve our customers to transform the quality of life around the world," said Dr. Nelson. "With inspired molecular solutions, we are using science to provide answers to the world's challenges related to food, feed and health for humans and animals. We've turned our attention to ensuring that what we do at Kemin today creates a better tomorrow."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

