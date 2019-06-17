Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Golden Agri-Resources: Latest Greenpeace Report Ignores Progress Being Made in Palm Sector

17.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- Specifically, we believe Greenpeace falsely states that GAR and other leading palm oil traders are not mapping and monitoring suppliers via satellites and taking meaningful action to halt deforestation and implement more sustainable production practices.

Since introducing the GAR Social and Environmental Policy in 2015, traceability and increasing transparency of our own operations and our supply chain has been a core component of GAR's sustainability effort.

For four years, GAR has been carrying out a major traceability exercise. The company has been fully traceable to the mill since 2015, and 100 percent traceable to the plantation (TTP) for all GAR-owned mills since end of 2017.

Beyond our direct operations we have convinced our third-party suppliers to join us in this important exercise. These efforts are bearing fruit and to date we have achieved over 60 percent TTP for our palm supply chain, keeping us on track to hit full TTP by end-2020.

This progress is regularly reported to our stakeholders and our supply chain traceability data is available to the public on our Sustainability Dashboard. GAR's efforts have been recognised with a variety of awards including, most recently, the ADB DutchCham Winsemius Award for Manufacturing and Supply Chains.

Currently, GAR is collaborating with customers to trial satellite monitoring systems such as Starling, which can help monitor forest cover change in some key areas. We are also supporting World Research Institute initiatives such as the GFW Pro tool which will enable companies, banks and organisations to analyse and manage deforestation risk within their supply chains.

Monitoring is a key starting point, but the transformation of our supply chain requires us to go beyond technology and take a constructive engagement approach to help our suppliers become more responsible, including investigating why deforestation has taken place and who is responsible. To date, through deep engagement, encouragement and sharing of best practices we are supporting the conservation of 65,000 hectares of HCSA forests by our suppliers.

Business commitments and interventions, alongside government actions, are starting to show results. Deforestation in Indonesia has shown another year of sharp decline, according to the WRI which has reported a 40 percent reduction in loss of primary forests in Indonesia compared to 2002-2016 figures and a 45 percent reduction in the loss of peat forest areas.

In ignoring this progress and suggesting palm oil producers are not taking their responsibilities to not only forest conservation but also farmer and supplier livelihoods seriously, Greenpeace perpetuates the negative narrative associated with the industry, fails to recognise the work underway to bring change and risks undermining those efforts.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Mediagallery

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Firenze, 17 giu. (askanews) - L'abbraccio di Firenze a Franco Zeffirelli inizia con l'allestimento della camera ardente nel Salone dei Cinquecento a Palazzo Vecchio. In queste immagini il feretro del grande regista e scenografo fa il suo ingresso nella sede del Comune in piazza della Signoria. I funerali di Zeffirelli, morto sabato 15 giugno a 96 anni nella sua casa romana, si svolgeranno domani, ...

 
I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

Parma (askanews) - Nel cuore di Parma c'è qualcosa di più grande di quanto immaginassimo. Scoprire, soprattutto dopo essersi avvicinati con una dose di scetticismo un po' snob, il Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta è un'esperienza che restituisce un senso vero a frasi che credevamo essere state definitivamente consumate dall'abuso, come quella che "l'Italia è una miniera di tesori d'arte". ...

 
Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze

Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze

(Agenzia Vista) Firenze, 17 giugno 2019 Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze Il presidente del Senato Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati rende omaggio al feretro del regista Franco Zeffirelli mancato lo scorso 15 giugno all’età di 96 anni. La camera ardente è stata allestita nel Salone dei Cinquecento di Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33