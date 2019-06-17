Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Sino-Russian (Harbin) economic and trade index launched to serve as barometer of bilateral trade

17.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- The index, developed by experts from institutions including the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), the Renmin University of China (RUC) and the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE), and organized by the China Economic Information Service (CEIS), is expected to reflect the economic and trade exchanges and also the trend of trade development between China and Russia, in an all-round, multi-level and objective manner.

Comprised of a national trade index and a regional trade index, the first issue of the Sino-Russian (Harbin) economic and trade index specifically covers the Sino-Russian trade index, Sino-Russian import index, Sino-Russian export index, intra-industry trade index and trade complementarity index.

It also includes Harbin urban influence coverage index which will help build Harbin into a hub city open to Russia by providing related decision support.

The index is not only a comprehensive review of and research on cooperation between Heilongjiang and Russia's counterparts, but also a guide in data support for their economic and trade cooperation, said Ma Youjun, an expert with the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, adding that big data support will be needed in the future Sino-Russian regional, investment and industry cooperation. 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Mediagallery

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Firenze, 17 giu. (askanews) - L'abbraccio di Firenze a Franco Zeffirelli inizia con l'allestimento della camera ardente nel Salone dei Cinquecento a Palazzo Vecchio. In queste immagini il feretro del grande regista e scenografo fa il suo ingresso nella sede del Comune in piazza della Signoria. I funerali di Zeffirelli, morto sabato 15 giugno a 96 anni nella sua casa romana, si svolgeranno domani, ...

 
I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

Parma (askanews) - Nel cuore di Parma c'è qualcosa di più grande di quanto immaginassimo. Scoprire, soprattutto dopo essersi avvicinati con una dose di scetticismo un po' snob, il Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta è un'esperienza che restituisce un senso vero a frasi che credevamo essere state definitivamente consumate dall'abuso, come quella che "l'Italia è una miniera di tesori d'arte". ...

 
Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze

Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze

(Agenzia Vista) Firenze, 17 giugno 2019 Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze Il presidente del Senato Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati rende omaggio al feretro del regista Franco Zeffirelli mancato lo scorso 15 giugno all’età di 96 anni. La camera ardente è stata allestita nel Salone dei Cinquecento di Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33