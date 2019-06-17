Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Systech and Toppan Sign Partnership Agreement to Deliver Brand Protection Solutions Worldwide

17.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8471151-systech-toppan-partnership-brand-protection-solutions/

Ara Ohanian, Systech CEO, says "The embedding of Systech's e-fingerprint technology into Toppan's established offering delivers the promise of intelligent packaging on a massive global scale."

The collaboration allows Systech and Toppan to deliver innovative brand protection solutions that combat counterfeiting and prevent product diversion on a global scale. The combined offerings also help brands protect themselves from revenue erosion as a result of supply chain theft, and most importantly, protect consumers from potentially harmful products.

Takeshi Kabayama, head of Toppan's Platform Business Center added, "We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Systech. Its unique, proven, non-additive brand safety solution harnesses existing product barcodes and packaging to create a unique signature that cannot be duplicated. Our combined expertise protects brand equity and provides consumer safety."

Major manufacturing brands are rapidly adopting existing technologies to fight the growing issue of product counterfeiting and diversion. However, many of these packaging elements are additive and costly. Global supply chain intrusion is on the rise and it is getting more difficult to track and trace real products with outdated technologies that can be replicated.

The statistics are staggering with companies spending over $150 billion annually in additive anti-counterfeiting packaging. Everything from holograms, special seals and inks to watermarks and RFID tags are being utilized – all adding costs and production changes with marginal results. Systech's technology is non-additive and cost effective and can be easily implemented on existing product and labelling production lines.

About SystechSystech is revolutionizing brand protection. For over 30 years, global brands have relied on its advanced software to combat counterfeiting, prevent product diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Innovation is deeply ingrained in Systech's DNA—from its start-up roots in advanced machine vision to pioneering pharmaceutical serialization and transforming traceability and non-additive authentication. Systech's software solutions keep products authentic, safe and connected across the supply chain—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands.

About ToppanToppan is a leading global provider of integrated solutions in the fields of printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics. Serving customers in every sector of business and industry, Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges that businesses and society face in today's rapidly changing market. For more information visit www.toppan.com/en or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan-printing/

Media Contacts:

Jefferson Barr, VP Marketing, SystechJefferson.barr@systechone.com

Public Relations Division, Toppan Printingkouhou@toppan.co.jp

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Gallazzi: "Ecco perché voglio comprare CariOrvieto"

Mediagallery

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Firenze, 17 giu. (askanews) - L'abbraccio di Firenze a Franco Zeffirelli inizia con l'allestimento della camera ardente nel Salone dei Cinquecento a Palazzo Vecchio. In queste immagini il feretro del grande regista e scenografo fa il suo ingresso nella sede del Comune in piazza della Signoria. I funerali di Zeffirelli, morto sabato 15 giugno a 96 anni nella sua casa romana, si svolgeranno domani, ...

 
I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

Parma (askanews) - Nel cuore di Parma c'è qualcosa di più grande di quanto immaginassimo. Scoprire, soprattutto dopo essersi avvicinati con una dose di scetticismo un po' snob, il Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta è un'esperienza che restituisce un senso vero a frasi che credevamo essere state definitivamente consumate dall'abuso, come quella che "l'Italia è una miniera di tesori d'arte". ...

 
Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze

Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze

(Agenzia Vista) Firenze, 17 giugno 2019 Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze Il presidente del Senato Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati rende omaggio al feretro del regista Franco Zeffirelli mancato lo scorso 15 giugno all’età di 96 anni. La camera ardente è stata allestita nel Salone dei Cinquecento di Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33