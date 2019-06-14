Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Bitfinex Presents Unus Sed Leo Transparency Initiative

14.06.2019 - 15:45

0

- ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfinex is proud to announce the launch of the UNUS SED LEO Transparency Initiative, built around a real-time token burn redemption mechanism. 

The UNUS SED LEO token was launched on May 22 nd following a successful 1bn USD raise, in a unique dual protocol launch which saw the token distributed to contributors across both EOS and Ethereum.

Today, Bitfinex have commenced the UNUS SED LEO token burn mechanism as outlined in the whitepaper. This token burn mechanism will see iFinex and its affiliates buy back UNUS SED LEO from the market, at market rates and on a real-time basis, equal to a minimum of 27% of consolidated gross revenues of iFinex (exclusive of Ethfinex), until no more tokens are in commercial circulation. UNUS SED LEO tokens used to pay trading fees on Bitfinex may also be burned. Recovered net funds from Crypto Capital, and an amount equal to at least 80% of recovered net funds from the Bitfinex hack, will also be used to repurchase and burn outstanding UNUS SED LEO tokens. The burn mechanism will continue until 100% of tokens have been redeemed.

To complement the launch of the burn mechanism, Bitfinex also unveiled the 'LEO Transparency Dashboard', which provides real-time insights into all collected platform fees, and subsequent LEO burns, as verified by the blockchain.

The UNUS SED LEO Transparency Dashboard can be accessed at leo.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO tokens were distributed from the newly-formed subsidiary of iFinex, Unus Sed Leo Limited, as part of a private sale between May 7th and May 13th. The purchase price was 1 USDt for 1 UNUS SED LEO, with no discounts available. The circulating and total supply of UNUS SED LEO is 1,000,000,000.

About iFinex: iFinex started operations in 2012, initially operating under the Bitfinex brand, making it one of the longest-standing exchanges in the blockchain industry. Since then, iFinex, through its trading platforms, has become one of the most widely-recognized companies in the cryptocurrency sector, with a community of passionate entrepreneurs, idealists, and technologists that have together contributed to one of the best growth stories in our industry.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Michelin e GM testano Uptis, pneumatico senza aria e che non si buca

Michelin e GM testano Uptis, pneumatico senza aria e che non si buca

Ecco la nuova Renault Clio: com'è, come va e i prezzi.

Ecco la nuova Renault Clio: com'è, come va e i prezzi

Mediagallery

Bologna, progetto migratED contro hate speech e discriminazioni

Bologna, progetto migratED contro hate speech e discriminazioni

Roma, 14 giu. (askanews) - Contro hate speech e discriminazioni, il progetto migratED dell'ong WeWorld-GVC punta a contrastare razzismo e xenofobia passando attraverso l'educazione a un uso corretto dei social media e delle tecniche digitali nelle scuole in cinque paesi d'Europa: Italia, Grecia, Portogallo, Slovenia e Cipro. L'iniziativa, finanziata dall'Unione europea e realizzata in ...

 
All'asta la rivoltella con cui si sparò Van Gogh nel 1890

All'asta la rivoltella con cui si sparò Van Gogh nel 1890

Parigi, 14 giu. (askanews) - La rivoltella con la quale il pittore Vincent Van Gogh si è suicidato sarà messa all'asta, il 19 giugno, presso l'hotel Drouot, a Parigi. Si tratta di una rivoltella Lefaucheux, calibro di 7 mm, che andrà all'incanto nel capoluogo francese per un valore stimato tra i 40 e i 60mila euro. Spiega Grégoire Veyrès, banditore d'asta: "In realtà morì per complicazioni legate ...

 
Grandi navi a Venezia, Toninelli: "Troveremo soluzione, interesse dei cittadini al centro"

Grandi navi a Venezia, Toninelli: "Troveremo soluzione, interesse dei cittadini al centro"

(Agenzia Vista) Venezia, 14 giugno 2019 Grandi navi a Venezia, Toninelli: "Troveremo soluzione, interesse dei cittadini al centro" "Troveremo soluzione, interesse dei cittadini al centro". Lo ha detto oggi il ministro delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti, Danilo Toninelli, da Venezia. Fonte: Facebook/Danilo Toninelli Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Vero o falso Caravaggio? Il "Giuditta e Oloferne" va all'asta

Vero o falso Caravaggio? Il "Giuditta e Oloferne" va all'asta

Milano, 14 giu. (askanews) - Vero o falso che sia il "Giuditta e Oloferne" attribuito a Caravaggio andrà all'asta il 21 giugno con un prezzo stimato di 150 milioni di euro. La tela, che venne ritrovata casualmente in una soffitta di Tolosa nel 2014, in questo momento è esposta all'Hotel Drouot di Parigi, a beneficio dei collezionisti che potrebbero acquistarlo. Il dipinto di Caravggio fu ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33