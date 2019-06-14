Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

ARES Design Unveils the Panther ProgettoUno, the First Supercar of the Coachbuilder Based in Modena

14.06.2019 - 09:45

0

-  

 

After unveiling the project for the first time in January 2018 and showing the first images on the road the following summer, ARES Design finally presented the Panther ProgettoUno to the world in its final form. The car was presented during the 2019 edition of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, the prestigious event dedicated to vintage cars and prototypes held every year in Cernobbio, on the shores of Lake Como, in Italy.

The Panther ProgettoUno is the first model of the ARES Design's Legends Reborn program, and takes inspiration for its evocative design from the Pantera, the iconic supercar born in the Seventies in Modena. Driven by a V10 aspirated engine with a maximum output of 650 HP, the Panther ProgettoUno sports a complete, handcrafted carbon fiber body, shaped to resemble that of the iconic original, while ensuring the best aerodynamic performance, thanks to CFD technology. While the Panther ProgettoUno is indeed capable of more than 325 km/h and 3.1 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h, the ARES Design's team has always pursued other values more than simple numbers. The mission was in fact to create a true "driver's car", which would put the man at its heart to make him feel a unique driving experience while at the wheel.

ARES Design hence worked and crafted a complete, specifically designed stainless-steel exhaust system, to give the Panther ProgettoUno its distinctive sound. The upgraded lightning fast throttle response, the seven speed, double-clutch transmission and the active suspensions have been carefully enhanced as well, to obtain more and more precise feedbacks coming from the Alcantara-covered steering wheel and sharper gear changes.

Dany Bahar, CEO and co-founder of ARES Design, commented: "Having the opportunity to present the Panther ProgettoUno during the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este has been the crowning of the team's efforts over the last 18 months and a recognition of the excellence of our projects. The Panther ProgettoUno is a car designed and built with an eye on the Italian supercars tradition but using the most advanced technologies available, to always provide who is driving it unparalleled emotions and feelings."

For further details and images, please visit www.aresdesign.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902579/ARES_Design_ProgettoUno.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902580/ARES_Design_ProgettoUno.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902578/ARES_Design_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Michelin e GM testano Uptis, pneumatico senza aria e che non si buca

Michelin e GM testano Uptis, pneumatico senza aria e che non si buca

Ecco la nuova Renault Clio: com'è, come va e i prezzi.

Ecco la nuova Renault Clio: com'è, come va e i prezzi

Mediagallery

Golfo, petroliere attaccate: Usa mostrano video che accusa Iran

Golfo, petroliere attaccate: Usa mostrano video che accusa Iran

Golfo dell'Oman, 14 giu. (askanews) - Nuova tensione nel Golfo dell'Oman. L'esercito americano ha pubblicato un video che mostra - a suo giudizio - una pattuglia dei Guardiani della Rivoluzione (il reparto di elite dell'esercito iraniano), che ritira una carica non esplosa dallo scafo di una delle petroliere attaccate giovedì 13 giugno. Il comando centrale dell'esercito americano ha inoltre ...

 
La tartaruga Caretta caretta Eleonora rilasciata al largo delle secche della Meloria

La tartaruga Caretta caretta Eleonora rilasciata al largo delle secche della Meloria

(Agenzia Vista) Livorno, 14 giugno 2019 La tartaruga caretta Eleonora rilasciata al largo delle secche della Meloria La tartaruga Caretta caretta Eleonora è stata rilasciata nel largo delle Secche della Meloria dopo un lungo processo di riabilitazione presso il Centro recupero dell'Acquario di Livorno. L'operazione, resa possibile grazie al supporto logistico della Capitaneria di Porto di Livorno,...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33