Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

New Data Shows The Carillon Mitral Contour System® Is Associated With Improvement In Regurgitant Volume In Patients With Increased Mitral Valve Tenting

13.06.2019 - 15:45

0

- CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiac Dimensions, a leader in the development of minimally invasive treatments for functional mitral regurgitation (FMR) in patients with heart failure, presented data at the TVT2019 Structural Heart Summit showing increased mitral valve tenting is associated with an improvement in regurgitant volume with the Carillon Mitral Contour System®. The Carillon® System is a right-heart transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVr) device designed to treat the primary cause of FMR in patients with MR grades 2+, 3+ and 4+.

Previous studies have shown that increased tenting dimensions predict residual or recurrent mitral regurgitation after surgical restrictive annuloplasty1. To assess the consistency of this predictive assessment, a retrospective analysis of 125 Carillon patients enrolled in the TITAN, TITAN II and REDUCE FMR clinical studies assessed the relationship between baseline tenting area and tenting height (coaptation distance) on percent regurgitant volume (RV) change and percent left ventricular end diastolic volume (LVEDV) change.

Steven L. Goldberg, MD, Tyler Heart Institute, Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, presented the data on behalf of Cardiac Dimensions and commented, "This data confirms that unlike surgical annuloplasty, increased tenting dimensions are NOT associated with worse outcomes when a Carillon indirect annuloplasty is performed." He continued, "The data shows coaptation height and tenting area are predictors of positive outcomes with the Carillon system and the best responders have a higher baseline tenting area, suggesting perhaps the Carillon system not only decreases the mitral annulus but may also improve mitral annular function, while inducing favorable LV remodeling."

The Carillon System is being highlighted in a lunch symposium, sponsored by Cardiac Dimensions, on Friday, June 14th at TVT2019. Interested attendees can register at https://www.crf.org/tvt/the-conference/satellite-programs.

"We are pleased with the positive momentum we've been experiencing due to the growing body of evidence demonstrating the effectiveness and safety of the Carillon System," commented Gregory D. Casciaro, President and CEO of Cardiac Dimensions. "This study shows the positive impact Carillon can have on patients with severe coaptation issues and demonstrates an opportunity to treat a patient population previously nonresponsive to other annuloplasty therapies."

An estimated 26 million people, worldwide, suffer from heart failure2 and of those, approximately 70 percent have FMR. Heart failure is a significant clinical and economic burden with direct and indirect costs expected to grow to $70 billion by 2030.3

About the Carillon Mitral Contour SystemThe Carillon System offers a simple right-heart approach to transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVr) designed to reshape the anatomy and improve function of the mitral apparatus from the coronary sinus. Distal and proximal anchors, connected by a shaping ribbon, utilize the heart's venous anatomy to cinch the mitral apparatus, without compromising the valve or future treatment options.4,5 The Carillon System is designed to treat the primary cause of functional mitral regurgitation (FMR) in patients with MR grades 2+, 3+ and 4+ and is the first and only device to demonstrate a reduction in regurgitant volume and reverse left ventricular remodeling in a randomized sham-controlled clinical trial of percutaneous valve therapy.6,7,8

The Carillon System is CE-marked (0344) and has been implanted in over 980 patients in Europe, Australia, Turkey and the Middle East. The Carillon System is approved for investigational use in the United States.

About Cardiac Dimensions, Inc.Cardiac Dimensions is a leader in the development of minimally invasive treatments to address heart failure and related cardiovascular conditions. Privately held, the company is funded by Aperture Venture Partners, Arboretum Ventures, Difference Capital, HostPlus, Life Sciences Partners, Lumira Ventures and M.H. Carnegie & Co. Cardiac Dimensions is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and has operations in the United States, Australia and Germany. For more information, visit cardiacdimensions.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:Rick Wypychrwypych@cardiacdimensions.com(425) 605-5910

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/444446/Cardiac_Dimensions_Carillon_System.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/444443/Cardiac_Dimensions_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

La nuova Land Rover Defende arriverà entro l'anno

La nuova Land Rover Defender arriverà entro l'anno

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Mediagallery

Welfare Day, Vecchietti (RBM Salute): allarme LEA negati

Welfare Day, Vecchietti (RBM Salute): allarme LEA negati

Roma, 13 giu. (askanews) - "Un dato di sicuro interesse di questo rapporto è quello legato ai LEA (Livelli Essenziali di Assistenza) negati. Un italiano su tre nell'ultimo anno non ha avuto accesso alle prestazioni ricomprese nei LEA e quindi ha dovuto integrare con pagamento di tasca propria l'accesso a queste prestazioni in strutture private. Peraltro il 44 per cento del campione che abbiamo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33