Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

More Than 50 percent Forward-Looking Organizations Embrace Enterprise-Wide Cloud Strategy to Drive Digital Transformation - Infosys Research

13.06.2019 - 12:45

0

- - An overwhelming 94 percent of enterprises surveyed had a stated enterprise-wide cloud strategy

- Cloud adoption by enterprises is across core, end user productivity and business support functions with higher adoption in the latter areas

- Enterprise workload is uneven across public, private and hybrid cloud models

BENGALURU, India, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), a research arm of Infosys, today unveiled a global research on cloud adoption in enterprises. The research titled, 'Navigate Your Digital Transformation with Cloud' reveals how enterprises are adopting cloud programs and identifying current and future cloud initiatives, both from strategic and implementation perspectives.

For this research Infosys surveyed 876 executives representing both technology and business functions from organizations with over USD 1 billion in revenues across US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Highlights of the survey:

1. Torchbearers (51 percent) – Have high adoption of cloud across functions, and seek to be fully integrated and a cloud-first organization

2. Pathfinders (19 percent) - Have moderate cloud adoption, and actively seek to derive more business value from the cloud    

3. Defenders (19 percent) -  Understand the importance of cloud, but have a siloed approach and unsure about how to derive business value from the cloud

4. Aspirants (11 percent) – Have low cloud adoption across functions, and mostly have a tactical approach towards the cloud

The survey also highlighted that business leadership (50 percent) plays a significant role in defining key business outcomes from cloud transformation programs. IT leadership, on the other hand, is actively involved in conceiving technology design & strategy, vendor evaluation & selection, and to oversee cloud transformation programs.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head - Cloud & Infrastructure, Infosys, said, "Cloud initiatives have mushroomed across the enterprise as businesses recognize the inevitability of cloud computing in their quest for digital transformation. There are multiple challenges that will emerge, but investments in cloud transformation initiatives by enterprises have demonstrated long-term benefits as they aspire to win the digital race and achieve significant business performance improvements by building a robust Cloud ecosystem. The findings of this survey elucidate the multiple facets of Cloud implementation which will help enterprises derive their strategy and embark on a digital transformation journey with cloud at the core for optimum business benefits."

For a full copy of the report, please visit: www.infosys.com/navigate-with-cloud 

Methodology

Infosys commissioned independent market research company Feedback Business Consulting to undertake a study to understand drivers, usage patterns, benefits, challenges and outcomes expected from cloud-based initiatives adoption in enterprises. A total of 876 executives were surveyed from organizations with over USD 1 billion in revenues across the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). The respondents were senior executives from seven industries involved in cloud initiatives, representing both technology and business functions.  

About Infosys Knowledge Institute

As enterprises navigate the path to being digital, Infosys Knowledge Institute offers thought leadership to guide their transformation. With decades' worth of business and technology experience we help enterprises strategize how they reinvent themselves from the core: their people, processes, and proposition.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that  helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects and our future business expectations are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

La nuova Land Rover Defende arriverà entro l'anno

La nuova Land Rover Defender arriverà entro l'anno

Fallita la fusione Fca-Renault, ecco perché

Fallita la fusione Fca-Renault, ecco perché

Mediagallery

"I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la star del kung fu presenta il suo album

"I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la star del kung fu presenta il suo album

Roma, 13 giu. (askanews) - La super star del kung fu Jackie Chan è a Taiwan per promuvere il suo ultimo album intitolato "I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la cui produzione è durata 4 anni. "Contiene storie della mia vita. Ci sono canzoni di persone che ho amato e che ho lasciato e che non rivedrò più. Ci sono canzoni dedicate a mio figlio quando sbagliava e ci sono canzoni di mio figlio che mi diceva di ...

 
Fecondazione assistita, Aogoi: le linee guida scriviamole da soli

Fecondazione assistita, Aogoi: le linee guida scriviamole da soli

Milano, 13 giu. (askanews) - In Italia ogni anno circa 70mila coppie fanno ricorso alla procreazione medicalmente assistita, la cosiddetta Pma. In questi giorni, la Siru, Società Italiana della Riproduzione Umana, su delega del Ministero della Salute, sta lavorando alla stesura delle linee guida sulla gestione clinica dell infertilità. Per farlo, si è deciso di adattare al contesto italiano la ...

 
Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali

Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 giugno 2019 Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali Si è tenuta presso la Curia Iulia del Parco archeologico del Colosseo la presentazione del nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali. La Sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi e il Ministro per i Beni e le attività culturali Alberto Bonisoli hanno tagliato il nastro inaugurale e ...

 
Tria: "Nessuna lite con Salvini su flat tax"

Tria: "Nessuna lite con Salvini su flat tax"

(Agenzia Vista) Lussemburgo, 13 giugno 2019 E' una "notizia chiaramente falsa, di colore, che io abbia litigato durante il vertice di Governo, che Salvini sia uscito perché arrabbiato con me, siamo usciti insieme": lo ha detto il ministro dell'economia Giovanni Tria entrando all'Eurogruppo. "C'è qualcuno che diffonde queste notizie false o sono inventate", ha aggiunto / Ebs Tv Fonte: Agenzia ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33