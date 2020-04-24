Edicola

Quantela Launches Coronavirus Emergency Response Platform to Help Cities Combat COVID-19

24.04.2020 - 14:15

MILPITAS, California, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Cities innovator, Quantela, has launched the Coronavirus Emergency Response (CoVER) platform – an Integrated Command and Control Centre for Crisis Management. CoVER will enable the cities around the world to boost their ability to monitor, predict and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Quantela's CoVER platform allows authorities to aggregate data from multiple sources, combine, analyze and visualize it in a manner that helps them understand the overall situation and take appropriate decisions. Data is key toward effectively tracking and managing a government's pandemic response," said Amr Salem, CEO of Quantela.

Deployed in various regions throughout the world, CoVER is an end-to-end solution for managing, tracking, communicating and responding to COVID-19. Deployment of this solution will enable the city, state and central government to employ the vast amounts of data within their systems toward mitigating the pandemic.

"Cities will be able to predict future scenarios based on current spreading patterns, understand the impact on critical medical assets, speed up allocation of patients to hospitals with available capacity, track quarantined patients, and distribute assets where needed the most," added Salem.

CoVER leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to power its predictive analytics engine to crunch the data from the outbreak, analyzing and visualizing it to identify and highlight important patterns and trends to predict the next breakout areas so that appropriate prevention strategies can be actioned.

Quantela's platform can be tailored to the needs of each locality and deployed within as few as three days. The solution also includes a Field Officer App for front-line workers such as nurses, doctors, and police officers to streamline the collection of high-quality data.

The Citizen App allows community members to access critical information and contribute localized data to the fight. The Citizen App enables users to perform health self-assessments, self-report and self-monitor if home quarantined.

"CoVER will empower the government and the administrators to react assertively and promptly with the set of digital tools specifically designed to help curb the spread of coronavirus," said Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Executive Chairman, Quantela.

Video about CoVER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlQgChuO9vc

About Quantela Inc. 

Headquartered in the USA, with a presence in Europe and Asia, Quantela's smart city platforms enable governments to reduce their energy consumption, improve traffic flows, reduce crime, optimize waste collection and management, improve air and water quality, reduce carbon emissions, monitor public health and more.

Website: http://www.quantela.com

Media Contact:Kevin Mercuriinfo@quantela.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159539/Quantela_Logo.jpg

 

