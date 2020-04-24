Edicola

Vakrangee Limited (VL) to Facilitate Registrations For 30 Days Free vHealth by Aetna's Virtual Doctor Consultation Service Across 10,000 Vakrangee Kendras

24.04.2020 - 13:15

- People visiting Vakrangee Kendras in remote rural villages and towns for essential services will be supported to register for free 30 days vHealth service, thereby benefitting the unserved and underserved population in rural India

MUMBAI, India, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited (VL) to facilitate registrations for vHealth by Aetna's 30 days free virtual doctor consultation service. This initiative will focus on providing free medical guidance to people visiting Vakrangee outlets for essential services. Thereby, ensuring people get all essential services under one roof and minimise their visits to multiple places in the current lockdown situation.

vHealth by Aetna (A CVS Health Company – Fortune 8 Enterprise) had announced a special initiative of providing free access to its virtual doctor consultation service to help people with access to quality healthcare during the COVID-19 outbreak. vHealth has introduced multiple options to register which includes calling the toll-free number 1800-103-7093, giving a missed call on 9029096186 or by directly visiting www.vhealth.io for online registration.  

Commenting on this initiative, Mr Dinesh Nandwana, MD & CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, "With 80% of outlets in Tier 5/6 towns, Vakrangee has made telemedicine services available to its customers in the most remote and hitherto unserved parts of the country, thereby ensuring availability of quality healthcare for all. We are proud to be supporting society during such a crucial crisis of COVID-19 pandemic."

Talking about the initiative, Dr. SnehKhemka, President, Aetna International, commented, "Teleconsultation is the need of the hour for people to minimise the risk of getting any infection due to the hospital or clinic visits. We are happy to support the community during such trying times where vHealth can be a support for families as their first point of contact for any health requirement."

People can leverage vHealth video/phone consultation services to evaluate their symptoms for COVID-19, managing chronic conditions, treatment of illnesses and guidance on staying healthy. The free vHealth virtual doctor consultation service will be available for 30 days from the date of registration until 3rd May, 2020.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE) 

Vakrangee is unique technology-driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time BFSI, ATM, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.

Media Contact: Ammeet Sabarwal Chief Corporate Communications & Strategy Officer ammeets@vakrangee.in 91-22-67765100Vakrangee Limited – www.vakrangee.in

