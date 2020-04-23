Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

The FII Institute Series Launches With a Future-oriented Virtual Event: "Beyond the Crisis: Technology to the Rescue" on April 23rd

comunicati

The FII Institute Series Launches With a Future-oriented Virtual Event: "Beyond the Crisis: Technology to the Rescue" on April 23rd

23.04.2020 - 09:45

0

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute kicks off by hosting an exclusive virtual event on April 23rd, moderated by entrepreneur and futurologist, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis.

This inaugural meeting marks the start of the FII Institute Series, bringing together an influential group of leaders looking beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to explore its systemic implications on the global economy and the potential of AI and cutting-edge innovation to aid in a worldwide response.

The FII Institute Series will be a year-round regular event series feeding into the Future Investment Initiative in October 2020.

A first-of-a-kind illustration of interactive and immersive event technology, this event will highlight the most important lessons learned from the current crisis and outline a clear roadmap for action for the future, generating concrete solutions and long-term recommendations out of the sessions.

"With an ambitious vision to empower the brightest minds to shape a better future for ALL and with ALL, the FII Institute will bring together global leaders and experts to collectively cultivate and support the implementation of innovative solutions," Chairman of the Board of the FII Institute His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan comments. 

"The FII Institute is a new generation of not-for-profit foundation that curates and enables ideas that can solve today's global challenges by using technologies that have the potential to positively impact humanity," CEO and Board Member of the FII Institute Richard Attias explains.

The FII Institute will initially focus on four key impact areas that have the power to positively impact humanity: Healthcare, Sustainability, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

To achieve its mission, the FII Institute can count on the extensive experience from its Board of Trustees, including chair of the board H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, H.R.H. Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, Senator Matteo Renzi, Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Professor Tony Chan, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, Professor Adah Almutairi, and Mr. Richard Attias.

To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the Future Investment Initiative Institute, please follow the FII Institute on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit the FII Institute website https://fii-institute.org/ 

About the FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a new generation of global foundation that ensures the world's brightest ideas find their way to materialize, scale and create positive sustainable impact on humanity.

With an ambitious vision to empower the brightest minds to shape a better future for ALL and with ALL, the FII Institute will bring together global leaders and experts to collectively curate and enable concrete ideas that can solve today's most pressing societal issues while creating long-term platforms to reshape the future of humanity.

Social Media PlatformsTwitter: @FIIKSALinkedIn: Future Investment InitiativeYouTube: Future Investment Initiative Instagram: @FIIKSAFlickr: Future Investment Initiative

#CallToImpact and #ImpactOnHumanity

Website: https://fii-institute.org/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158839/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Laura Pausini in tv con lo storico concerto di Taormina. Il video di Incancellabile

Laura Pausini in tv con lo storico concerto di Taormina. Il video di Incancellabile

Earth Day, Zucchero "Canta la vita" con Bono davanti al Colosseo deserto. Il video

Video Zucchero "Canta la vita" con Bono davanti al Colosseo per Earth Day

Marco Bocci a Laura Chiatti: "Amore mio, anche oggi abbiamo fatto...". La confessione su Instagram Video

Video Marco Bocci a Laura Chiatti: "Amore mio...". Confessione su Instagram

Mediagallery

Socialità a distanza e didattica online: la rivincita del gaming

Socialità a distanza e didattica online: la rivincita del gaming

Milano, 22 apr. (askanews) - Da malattia classificata dall'Organizzazione mondiale della Sanità a terapia contro la quarantena. Nel giro di pochi mesi il mondo del gaming ha gustato la propria rivincita. L'Oms è uno dei sostenitori della campagna #PlayApartToghether, che invita nell'emergenza a giocare "distanti ma insieme". All'iniziativa ha aderito anche l'Accademia italiana Videogiochi, come ...

 
Earth Day, serve un piano organico per la mobilità sostenibile

Earth Day, serve un piano organico per la mobilità sostenibile

Roma, 23 apr. (askanews) - Un piano organico per la mobilità sostenibile, da realizzare per l'uscita dall'emergenza coronavirus, con misure per combattere l'inquinamento incentivando la diffusione di auto, tir e moto a basse emissioni e favorendo l'uso della bicicletta con piste ciclabili sicure e nodi d'interscambio. È la richiesta uscita dal seminario web sulla transizione ecologica nella ...

 
Coronavirus, dispositivi d'accesso vascolare nei pazienti Covid

Coronavirus, dispositivi d'accesso vascolare nei pazienti Covid

Milano, 23 apr. (askanews) - La pandemia di Covid-19 sta mettendo a dura prova i sistemi e gli operatori sanitari di tutti i Paesi del mondo, anche per trovare le soluzioni migliori per somministrare in maniera efficace e sicura ai pazienti in terapia intensiva e sub intensiva le terapie e i nutrimenti necessari. Una di queste è l'utilizzo di dispositivi di accesso venoso, il cosiddetto Picc, un ...

 
Fase 2 a Bologna, un commerciante: “Meglio chiuso che aperto con restrizioni”

Fase 2 a Bologna, un commerciante: “Meglio chiuso che aperto con restrizioni”

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 22 aprile 2020 Fase 2 a Bologna, un commerciante: “Meglio chiuso che aperto con restrizioni” “Se devo riaprire con delle restrizioni preferisco stare chiuso” questo lo sfogo del titolare di Adesso Pasta, ristorante in pieno centro, a due passi da piazza Maggiore a Bologna Courtesy Ètv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 23 aprile, Vivi e lascia vivere con Elena Sofia Ricci su Rai1. Prima puntata, le anticipazioni

Televisione

Vivi e lascia vivere con Elena Sofia Ricci su Rai1. Prima puntata

Vivi e lascia vivere, una serie in sei puntate, parte stasera giovedì 23 aprile 2020 su Rai1. Una famiglia all’apparenza come tante, un enorme segreto da custodire e una ...

23.04.2020

Oggi in tv 23 aprile, Roberto Bolle su Rai5 con Ballo Excelsior: successo mondiale di danza

Televisione

Oggi in tv 23 aprile, Roberto Bolle su Rai5 con Ballo Excelsior: successo mondiale di danza

Giornata dedicata alla danza, oggi giovedì 23 aprile. In tv alle ore 18.30 Rai Cultura trasmette sul suo canale Rai5 il "Ballo Excelsior" di Luigi Manzotti su musica di ...

23.04.2020

Stasera in tv 23 aprile, I Pirati dei Caraibi - Oltre i confini del mare con Johnny Depp e Penelope Cruz

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 23 aprile, I Pirati dei Caraibi - Oltre i confini del mare con Johnny Depp e Penelope Cruz

Stasera in tv giovedì 23 aprile 2020 torna Jack Sparrow. Su Canale 5 alle ore 20,20 va in onda "Pirati dei Caraibi - Oltre i confini del mare" quarto capitolo della saga con ...

23.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33