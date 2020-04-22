Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

ABL Continues to Support Race to Find a Cure; SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine Candidate

comunicati

ABL Continues to Support Race to Find a Cure; SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine Candidate

22.04.2020 - 16:45

0

ABL utilizes its expert bioanalytical services to support confidential clients' COVID-19 vaccine development

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland and LYON, France, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced BioScience Laboratories (ABL), a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) for biotherapeutics, oncolytics and vaccines, a subsidiary of the French bio-industrial group Institut Mérieux, announced today that it has signed a contract to support immunological biomarker testing of a novel prophylactic COVID-19 vaccine candidate for a confidential customer.

During the first phase of this partnership, ABL has agreed to utilize its unique experience in biomarker analysis to characterize the immune profile of volunteers participating to a phase 1 clinical trial for the vaccine candidate against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Profiling host immune status is of the highest importance for deciphering immune mechanisms that will eventually yield protective responses to COVID-19 infection. We are extremely proud to support this promising vaccine candidate by leveraging our team's deep scientific expertise and our versatile technological platforms." says Dr. Christine Bain, ABL Lyon's Scientific Director.

Development services will begin immediately and both parties are working diligently to advance this vaccine clinical trial as quickly as possible.

"In response to this unprecedented global pandemic crisis, ABL is actively supporting its US and European clients by applying our agile and global manufacturing and bioanalytical testing capabilities to accelerate novel solutions," said Jarlath Keating, CEO ABL.

To stay informed on the latest updates, please follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About ABL

A leading CDMO and CRO harnessing decades of pioneering science and manufacturing expertise to drive the development of innovative therapies and vaccines. ABL has extensive experience working with diverse organizations—including industry, government and academic entities—to support their quest in improving public health. ABL maintains global GMP facilities meeting U.S. and European regulatory standards, providing GMP manufacture of virus-based oncolytic therapies, gene therapies, vaccines and protein-based immunotherapeutic products. ABL's CDMO services include bulk drug substance, fill/finish of drug product, process and assay development, and bioanalytical testing.

As a CRO, ABL's immunologists use an integrated array of optimized immunology and molecular assay platforms, to extract immunological correlates of activity and response in both preclinical studies and clinical trials. ABL is a part of the Institut Mérieux, a group of companies dedicated to developing translational science for better patient care globally.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007037/ABL_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già arrivato il momento di parlare di corna. Ecco perché

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già il momento di parlare di corna Video

Laura Pausini in tv con lo storico concerto di Taormina. Il video di Incancellabile

Laura Pausini in tv con lo storico concerto di Taormina. Il video di Incancellabile

Mediagallery

Il Brasile scava fosse comuni per le vittime del coronavirus

Il Brasile scava fosse comuni per le vittime del coronavirus

Manaus, 22 apr. (askanews) - Operai al lavoro per scavare fosse comuni nel cimitero Parque Daruma nella città nord-occidentale di Manaus, in Brasile. La nuova aera è appositamente creata per seppellire le vittime del coronavirus, che ad oggi in tutto il paese - secondo le autorità brasiliane - ha ucciso 2.769 persone e contagiato 43.592 brasiliani.

 
Italiani e servizi digitali: ancora troppe categorie ai margini

Italiani e servizi digitali: ancora troppe categorie ai margini

Milano, 22 apr. (askanews) - Gli italiani sono più consapevoli degli strumenti digitali rispetto al quadro tragico descritto da alcune ricerche internazionali, ma c'è una forte disomogeneità in termini di alfabetizzazione tecnologica sia tra le diverse fasce sociali sia relativamente al suo impatto sulla fruizione di beni e servizi, tra cui quelli bancari. E' quanto emerge dall'indagine ...

 
Silvio Berlusconi e Gianfranco Fini, dieci anni fa il "Che fai, mi cacci?"

Silvio Berlusconi e Gianfranco Fini, dieci anni fa il "Che fai, mi cacci?"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 aprile 2020 Silvio Berlusconi e Gianfranco Fini, dieci anni fa il "Che fai, mi cacci?" Era il 22 aprile del 2010 quando, durante la direzione nazionale del Popolo della Libertà, ci fu un duro scontro tra il presidente Silvio Berlusconi e Gianfranco Fini, ai tempi presidente della Camera dei deputati. "Gianfranco, se vuoi fare politica, noi ti accogliamo a braccia aperte: ...

 
Coronavirus, dagli ospedali ai bisognosi: l'impegno di McDonald's

Coronavirus, dagli ospedali ai bisognosi: l'impegno di McDonald's

Milano, 22 apr. (askanews) - In queste settimane di emergenza sanitaria, sono tante le aziende che si sono messe al servizio del Paese provato dalla pandemia del nuovo Coronavirus. Hanno sostenuto il sistema sanitario, provato a sopperire alla carenza di beni di prima necessità come le mascherine, si sono schierate al fianco dei più bisognosi. In questa corsa solidale, c'è anche l'impegno di una ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

"Una vita", anticipazioni della soap di Canale 5 da domenica 26 aprile al primo maggio

Televisione

"Una vita", anticipazioni della soap di Canale 5 da domenica 26 aprile al primo maggio

La soap di Canale 5 alle ore 14.10, Una vita, continua ad appassionare. Possiamo anticipare gli episodi da domenica 26 aprile a venerdì 1 maggio. Telmo viene ancora detestato ...

22.04.2020

Jovanotti, il video del docutrip in bici di Non voglio cambiare pianeta e la decisione sul Festival di Sanremo

Televisione

Jovanotti, il video del docutrip in bici di Non voglio cambiare pianeta e la decisione sul Festival di Sanremo

Lorenzo è tornato. Jovanotti arriva in tv con un progetto originale tutto da vedere, basta solo aspettare due giorni. Parliamo di 'Non voglio cambiare pianeta'. Un 'docutrip' ...

22.04.2020

Stasera in tv 22 aprile 2020: Tu sì que vales con la replica di una puntata memorabile. Le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 22 aprile 2020: Tu sì que vales con la replica di una puntata memorabile. Le anticipazioni

Torna in replica Tu su sì que vales con la seconda puntata dell’edizione 2019. Appuntamento stasera, 22 aprile 2020, su Canale 5 alle ore 21.20. In giuria di Sabrina Ferilli ...

22.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33