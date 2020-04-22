Edicola

British Vlogger Stuart Releases Viral Video of Sinopec Yanshan Factory that Draws Million Views in Hours

22.04.2020 - 13:15

BEIJING, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A close-up video of production lines in Sinopec ("Sinopec", HKG: 0386) Yanshan Factory was recorded and released on the social account of Stuart, a British vlogger who lived in China, to showcase how disposable facial masks and KN95 masks are made from polypropylene grain into masks with vacuum-sealed packages.

The video went viral with 1.5 million views in hours. To watch the video of how a mask being made, please visit https://youtu.be/OioiItQq0Kk.

"A production line built in 12 days and it's turning out this much produce. Amazing," Stuart commented. In the video, Stuart started his one-day tour from fabric manufacturing - adding the polypropylene grain to the machine to be melted and extruded into a meltblown non-woven fabric sheet. Automatic production line makes the manual work easy in high yield ratio. Stuart followed the instructions of Xingqi Wang, the Manufacturing Director of Plasthetics in Sinopec Yanshan Factory, to help rolling the fabric to a cardboard and pack into mask-made preparation set.

To date, four meltblown non-woven fabric production lines of Sinopec Yanshan Factory have achieved mass production. With a daily production capacity of 12 tons, Sinopec Yanshan Factory can provide key raw materials for 12 million medical masks on a daily basis. 245.39 tons of meltblown non-woven fabrics have been produced. 17.97 tons are special meltblown non-woven fabrics for KN95 masks, which further eases the market demand for medical masks' raw materials, and provides strong support for fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.

About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration, production, transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas, petrochemical and coal chemical products, synthetic fiber, fertilizer and other chemical products, as well as other commodities and technologies. 

In addition, Sinopec is engaged in the research, development and application of energy technologies. With a corporate mission of "Fueling Beautiful Life," Sinopec pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green & low-carbon growth to build a world-leading energy and chemical company.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OioiItQq0Kk Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

