Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

CytoSMART to Donate 100 Live-cell Imaging Systems to Assist COVID-19 Researchers

comunicati

CytoSMART to Donate 100 Live-cell Imaging Systems to Assist COVID-19 Researchers

22.04.2020 - 12:45

0

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSMART Technologies is to donate 100 mini live-cell imaging systems to researchers in high containment labs worldwide. Labs working to combat COVID-19 will benefit from this initiative, as CytoSMART aims to reduce the huge workload currently facing researchers on projects vital to controlling the disease. 

"We aim to do our part to assist researchers in minimizing the time they have to spend in high-contamination labs, by providing them with remote video access to evaluate the status of their cell cultures. The video data is used to remotely monitor the cytopathic effect, this way researchers know when it's the right time to harvest the virus." – Joffry Maltha, CEO at CytoSMART Technologies.

Laboratories are welcome to apply for a CytoSMART Lux2 live-cell imager here.

According to guidelines by the CDC and the WHO, isolation and characterization of COVID-19 should be performed in BSL-3 laboratories. Performing research in Biosafety Level 3 and 4 laboratories (BSL-3 or BSL-4) means working in a highly controlled area. Removing and replacing the protective clothing and apparatus can be time consuming and expensive, so entering the lab should ideally only occur when necessary.

CytoSMART's unique and compact live-cell microscope films living cell cultures without disturbing their growth or behaviour. The device operates from inside cell culture incubators and is accessible from an online environment. This enables researchers to analyse their cell cultures remotely.

Said Maltha,"We need to help scientists who are working in BSL-3 and BSL-4 laboratories to combat COVID-19. We know that our system can help researchers in monitoring cell growth and deciding when they need to go to the high containment labs and run further experiments.

The work of such labs is essential in the fight against COVID-19 and it's important to us as an organisation to help where we can. This useful tool can support them in their hard work, by helping to save precious time and equipment by knowing exactly when to enter the lab."

CytoSMART Technologies is a company that develops and manufactures smart microscope systems for life science labs. In 2018 CytoSMART was selected by Microsoft for their prestigious Scale Up program. CytoSMART's microscopy solutions are used in over a thousand laboratories around the world.  

Follow CytoSMART: 

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già arrivato il momento di parlare di corna. Ecco perché

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già il momento di parlare di corna Video

Laura Pausini in tv con lo storico concerto di Taormina. Il video di Incancellabile

Laura Pausini in tv con lo storico concerto di Taormina. Il video di Incancellabile

Mediagallery

"Torneremo a cantarla", attori, sportivi e musicisti intonano l'inno della Roma

"Torneremo a cantarla", attori, sportivi e musicisti intonano l'inno della Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 aprile 2020 "Torneremo a cantarla", attori, sportivi e musicisti intonano l'inno della Roma Sportivi come Dzeko a Fonseca e personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo come Sabrina Ferilli e Manuela Arcuri intonano l'inno della Roma in un video postato sui social dalla As Roma: "Torneremo a cantarla per le strade della Città che amiamo. Per ora lo facciamo a distanza, ASSIEME" ...

 
"Il Sorpasso" di Lucio Leoni: lo stato dell'arte batte lo Stato

"Il Sorpasso" di Lucio Leoni: lo stato dell'arte batte lo Stato

Roma, 22 apr. (askanews) - È uscito il videoclip de "Il Sorpasso", il singolo di Lucio Leoni che anticipa "Dove sei pt.1", l'album in uscita il prossimo 8 maggio e primo capitolo del suo nuovo doppio disco di inediti. Il videoclip è realizzato da Giulia Natalia Comito e Livia Massaccesi. Il singolo "Il sorpasso", per il quale Lucio Leoni si avvale della collaborazione del rapper C.U.B.A. Cabbal, ...

 
Spadafora: lo sport deve ripartire, in sicurezza. Prima la salute

Spadafora: lo sport deve ripartire, in sicurezza. Prima la salute

Roma, 22 apr. (askanews) - Lo sport deve ripartire, tutto; lo sport non è solo il calcio e il calcio non è solo la Serie A, ha detto il ministro dello Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, rispondendo al question time al Senato su come sarà gestita la cosidetta fase 2 del coronavirus nel settore sportivo. Il ministro ha spiegato che tutte le Federazioni dovranno comunicare come intendono applicare i ...

 
Lockdown tedesco soft, riaprono i piccoli negozi anche a Berlino

Lockdown tedesco soft, riaprono i piccoli negozi anche a Berlino

Berlino, 22 apr. (askanews) - I tedeschi riprendono lentamente a fare shopping a Berlino, mentre la Germania allenta le restrizioni anti-coronavirus, con i negozi sotto gli 800 metri quadri che possono riaprire in alcuni Laender. In Sassonia, ad esempio, hanno già riaperto le loro porte il 20 aprile. Berlino si è unita alla proposta di diversi Laender di rendere obbligatoria la mascherina ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Televisione, continuano fino al 30 aprile le maratone di Sky Atlantic: ecco cosa vedere

Palinsesto

Televisione, continuano fino al 30 aprile le maratone di Sky Atlantic: ecco cosa vedere

Resta acceso ancora fino al 30 aprile Sky Atlantic Maratone (canale 111 di Sky), il pop-up channel che mette insieme il meglio del panorama serie tv targato Sky. "Sky - fa ...

22.04.2020

Stasera in tv 22 aprile, "E venne il giorno" su Rai4: va in onda il thriller ecologista

Televisione

Stasera in tv 22 aprile, "E venne il giorno" su Rai4: va in onda il thriller ecologista

E' in programma stasera, mercoledì 22 aprile 2020 Rai4  alle 21.20, “E venne il giorno”, thriller ecologista diretto dal maestro della suspense M. Night Shyamalan. Istituita ...

22.04.2020

Ascolti tv 21 aprile 2020, Laura Pausini vince col concerto evento. Bene il ritorno de Le Iene

Televisione

Ascolti tv 21 aprile 2020, Laura Pausini vince col concerto evento. Bene il ritorno de Le Iene

Vittoria negli ascolti per Laura Pausini. E' sua la serata tv di martedì 21 aprile 2020 col concerto evento su Rai1.  Stasera Laura – Ho creduto in un sogno ha conquistato 3....

22.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33