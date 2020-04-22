Edicola

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim launches 166mm half-cut cell module

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim launches 166mm half-cut cell module

22.04.2020

BEIJING, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a world-class solar product manufacturer in China, rolled out its new 166mm half-cut cell module on April 22, redefining a new generation of photovoltaic (PV) modules combining 166mm-size silicon wafers with multi-busbar (MBB) and half-cut cell technology.

According to Seraphim, the new 166mm half-cut cell module has an efficiency of 20 percent and a maximum power output of 445W.

The new product has superior performance in both efficiency and reliability. The MBB technology enhances the cell's performance, while the half-cut cell technology reduces mismatches, internal power losses, cracking, and hot spots, improving the overall conversion efficiency by more than five percent.

The bifacial series are capable of converting energy from incident light and diffused light on the front side, while converting energy from reflected light and scattered light on rear sides. Thus these modules have higher yield and superior low irradiance performance. Seraphim managed to improve the module bifaciality rate up to 70 ± 5 percent, resulting in a theoretical maximum power of 579W, which can significantly reduce a project's LCOE.

Under different ground conditions, the bifacial 166mm half-cut cell module can increase electricity output by 10 percent to 30 percent compared to the single-array module (2-7 percent more generation on asphalt ground, 5-10 percent more generation on lawn, and 10-30 percent more generation on aluminum foil).

Due to the significant improvement in efficiency, the application of the new 166mm half-cut cell module can significantly reduce levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), balance of systems (BOS) costs, EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) costs, and land costs, in large industrial, commercial and ground power stations.

Compared to ordinary modules, the new 166mm half-cut cell module can save at least five percent of the cost per watt in projects above 1MW. It is expected to be a strong competitor in the power market.

"Seraphim has rich and unique experience in module research and development, manufacturing, and technology," said Polaris Li, president of Seraphim.

"The new 166mm half-cut cell module has been strictly controlled by dozens of links from the selection of raw materials to the design, development and testing. We believe the introduction of the new 166mm half-cut cell module will bring new breakthroughs to the development of the industry," Li added.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/312799.html

