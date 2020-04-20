Edicola

Objectway Offers Licence-Free Period for WealthTech Suite to Help the Digital Transformation During the Covid-19 Crisis

20.04.2020 - 14:45

LONDON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leading software provider of wealth management digital solutions with customers in four continents, announced the offer of a licence-free period to any new subscription to its digital offering committed to in 2020.

The initiative aims at helping Objectway's customers mobilise their investment, address the digital gap and deliver best service during this challenging period.

Aware of the need for quick go-live plans, Objectway has set-up a fast-track approach, with a cloud-based, ready-to-use deployment model, open APIsfor quick integration, focusing on rapid delivery of wealth managers' highest priorities within a few months, and incrementally extending the service to a wider set of components.

This emergency is exposing the delay in digital transformation accumulated in the Wealth Management and Private Banking industry. In such a highly personalised segment, investors feeling disoriented and not properly served in this situation will soon start looking elsewhere.

"Soon after the implementation of our contingency plan, we were ready to deliver as usual, applying agile development and dev-ops methodologies. Conscious of how this emergency is affecting our customers' business, we have immediately started to think how we could help them cope with such a disruption," declared Luigi Marciano, CEO and Founder of Objectway Group.

Objectway has always believed in the need of enabling advisors and clients to interact and collaborate digitally, and customers who have implemented Objectway WealthTech suite are able to leverage its digital core functionalities to deliver a timely, personalised high-touch service even in such difficult times:

"We are aware that this emergency will strain the available budgets of all companies in our market. So, it's time for us to help our customers to start or complete their digital transformation now," affirmed Alberto Cuccu, CEO of Objectway premises in UK and Belgium. "Our mantra now should be: stay safe, while making your business stronger!"

Customers can ask for a free consultation by sending a request to mktg@objectway.com or by consulting the page https://www.objectway.com/wealth-management-and-covid-19/.

