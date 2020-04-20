Seegene exported 10 Million COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests to Over 60 countries

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene, Inc., the leading multiplex diagnostic assay developer, today announced that the company has exported over 10 million tests of Allplex™ 2019-nCoV Assay to over 60 countries, which accounts for a significant portion of globally performed COVID-19 test numbers.

Seegene's proactive decision to develop COVID-19 test kit with the capability of rapid assay development using its proprietary AI-based big data system allowed many countries to quickly expand the testing capacity, as the virus started swamping all across the globe.

The demand for Seegene's assay continues to rise as it gained reputation for its high quality and efficiency. The test has a unique feature that identifies 3 different target genes (E, RdRP and N genes) in a single reaction tube using its own multiplex chemistry technologies, which allows for highly accurate results and maximizes the throughput for high volume testing. Combined with its automated system and advanced software, Seegene assay is globally proven to be effective in high volume testing which is the key component in controlling outbreak situations.

Seegene currently exports over 3 million tests a week. The company will reach its manufacturing capacity over 20 million tests in May, and continue to scale up its production to fulfill the unmet and increasing demand from all over the world.

"We have been taking on new challenges every day to keep up with the global need, as we continue to face unexpected issues in the process of explosive increase in production and exports. I am extremely proud of what we have been able to contribute to this fight against the virus and of the fact that our cutting edge molecular diagnostic technologies have played a part in this important fight," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene.

Seegene also teamed up with its affiliate, Seegene Medical Foundation (SGMF), the reference laboratory in Korea with the largest capacity for COVID-19 testing of up to 15,000 a day, to help countries in need for additional testing capacity. SGMF can report results in 24 hours upon the receipt of the samples from overseas. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc all around the globe, Seegene and SGMF are ready to do their part in providing the much needed tests and testing capacity.

About Seegene

Seegene (KQ : 096530) is a global pioneer in symptom-based in vitro molecular diagnostics focusing on advancing science to develop multiplex molecular technologies and to manufacture multiplex in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents. Seegene's core enabling power is the passion for wide spreading of multiplex molecular diagnostics to improve the quality of life and health of people. Using its innovative proprietary technologies, Seegene has been making considerable contributions to giving the most economic and clinic-friendly molecular diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases, genetics, pharmacogenetics, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.seegene.com.