Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

SDRPY Provides Jobs to 300 Socotra Fishermen

comunicati

SDRPY Provides Jobs to 300 Socotra Fishermen

14.04.2020 - 08:45

0

2nd installment of modern fishing boats delivered.

SOCOTRA, Yemen, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In completion of a project to provide 100 boats to fishermen affected by hurricanes and tropical conditions, the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) is distributing the second installment of fishing boats with modern engines in the Governorate of Socotra Archipelago. 300 fishermen will benefit directly from this delivery, aimed at contributing to the recovery of the fishing sector, improving family incomes, advancing self-sufficiency to achieve sustainable food production, and increasing productivity. It will also further a sustainable economic environment and increase job opportunities.

Socotra Governor Ramzi Ahmed Mahrous, Saudi Forces Commander in Socotra Brigadier General Abdul Rahman bin Salman Al-Hajji, Socotra Security Director Colonel Faiz Al-Shathi, and Naval Commander Colonel Ali Salmin participated in the event in the presence of a number of local government leaders and military and security officials.

"On behalf of all the people of the province, I extend my thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman," Governor Mahrous said during the inauguration. He also thanked SDRPY Supervisor-General Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber for his interest and efforts in working with program personnel on development and reconstruction projects in vital sectors in the province. The projects that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offered the people of the province would remain immortal in the minds of generations, the governor stressed, and said Socotrans would remain loyal to their Saudi brothers and sisters.

Brigadier General Al-Hajji confirmed that the project was an extension of those the Kingdom had implemented in Socotra under the guidance of King Salman and the Crown Prince in support of all Yemeni provinces, with the direct participation of SDRPY Supervisor Ambassador Al Jaber. Al-Hajji explained that the boats being delivered had been manufactured in local Yemeni factories, according to special specifications to adapt them to conditions in the Socotra Archipelago. This was the second batch of boats, he said, to arrive in support of the Yemeni brothers on the island.

The fisheries sector in Yemen provides employment opportunities for more than half a million individuals, who in turn support 1.7 million and make up 18% of the coastal population of 9.4 million. Fishing is thus a major source of income, an important sector for job creation, and a key tributary of the economy. Yemeni fisheries are a vital component of the livelihood of Yemeni citizens and a major source of food security.

The high cost of boats, on which about 36,000 fishermen depend, represents a genuine challenge after prices jumped by 100% to 150%, in addition to 200% increase in engine prices. In 2018, the cost of an engine reached 3,900,000 Yemeni riyals (about $15,400).

SDRPY operations are not limited to the fishermen of Socotra Archipelago, as the program has supplied 100 boats to fishermen in Al-Mahra Governorate as well. The Republic of Yemen's coastline stretches more than 2,500 km along three seas – Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea – and encompasses 10 governorates: Aden, Abyan, Hadhramaut, Hodeidah, Hajjah, Lahj, Taiz, Shabwah, Al-Mahra and Socotra. Yemeni territorial waters contain over 350 types of fish and other sea creatures.

SDRPY aims to achieve its development goals in alignment with the objectives of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14: "Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154242/SDRPY_Socotra_Fishing_Boats.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154243/SDRPY_Socotra_Fishermen.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito Tomaso Trussardi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta persino a chiedere scusa ai vicini

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta a chiedere scusa ai vicini per il rumore

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, perquisizione della Finanza al Pio Albergo Trivulzio

Coronavirus, perquisizione della Finanza al Pio Albergo Trivulzio

Milano, 14 apr. (askanews) - Blitz della Guardia di Finanza nella sede del Pio Albergo Trivulzio di Milano, la storica residenza per anziani finita nei giorni scorsi al centro delle polemiche per il numero eccessivo di morti nel pieno dell'emergenza Covid-19. La perquisizione è scattata proprio nell'ambito dell'inchiesta della Procura di Milano sul picco di oltre 100 morti sospette avvenute tra i ...

 
Coronavirus, Borrelli: più di 20mila vittime da inizio emergenza

Coronavirus, Borrelli: più di 20mila vittime da inizio emergenza

Roma, 13 apr. (askanews) - Sono 20.465 le vittime in Italia da Covid-19 da inizio emergenza: 566 nelle ultime 24 ore. E' il dato fornito in conferenza stampa dal capo della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli. I positivi al coronavirus in Italia sono 103.616, 1.363 in più rispetto a ieri. Dei 103.616 attualmente positivi, ha specificato, 28.023 sono ricoverati con sintomi, 3.260 in terapia ...

 
Coronavirus, Sala: Milano il problema? Facciano qui test immunità

Coronavirus, Sala: Milano il problema? Facciano qui test immunità

Milano, 14 apr. (askanews) - Il sindaco di Milano, Giuseppe Sala, nel suo consueto messaggio sui social, attacca la Regione Lombardia, che in questi giorni ha accesso un faro su Milano dove i dati del contagio da nuovo coronavirus "non scendono con quella determinazione con cui dovrebbero". "Dobbiamo pensare a prenderci cura dei cittadini: ci diano le mascherine, ci diano molti più tamponi, ci ...

 
Concerto nel Duomo di Milano deserto per Bocelli a Pasqua

Concerto nel Duomo di Milano deserto per Bocelli a Pasqua

Milano, 14 apr. (askanews) - Un concerto memorabile che resterà nella storia quello che Andrea Bocelli ha tenuto il 12 aprile, domenica di Pasqua, nel Duomo di Milano. Trasmesso in esclusiva in diretta streaming mondiale sul canale YouTube del tenore "Bocelli: Music for Hope" ha unito tutti i Paesi in un giorno solenne: "Nel giorno in cui si celebra la fiducia nella vita che vince, sono onorato e ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, programmi e film di oggi 14 aprile 2020: finale Pechino Express e Il ciclone. Cosa vedere

Televisione

Stasera in tv, programmi e film di oggi 14 aprile 2020: finale Pechino Express e Il ciclone. Cosa vedere

Film e programmi tv di oggi, martedì 14 marzo 2020. Terminate le feste, la programmazione sui calali televisivi resta di prima grandezza e l'offerta di stasera è da imbarazzo ...

14.04.2020

Video Elisabetta Canalis, fisico statuario e sexy: ecco come fare. Lezioni di fitness per chi è in quarantena

Social

Video Elisabetta Canalis, fisico statuario e sexy: ecco come fare. Lezioni di fitness per chi è in quarantena

Restare in forma si può, anche in tempi di Coronavirus. Elisabetta Canalis ne è l'esempio. Dalla sua abitazione di Los Angeles, dove ormai vive con la famiglia, la ex ...

14.04.2020

Ascolti tv di Pasquetta, Commissario Montalbano trionfatore ma quante novità nella serata del 13 aprile 2020

Televisione

Ascolti tv di Pasquetta, Commissario Montalbano trionfatore ma quante novità nella serata del 13 aprile 2020

Il Commissario Montalbano è una delle certezza della televisione. La replica su Rai1 dell'episodio in replica il "Gatto e Cardellino" supera i 6 milioni netti per il 21.8% di ...

14.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33