Narada Steps-up COVID-19 Donations, Sends Supplies to 20 Countries

14.04.2020 - 08:45

HANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Narada donated over 20,000 medical masks and gloves to more than 20 countries, including Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

As prevention supplies were in short supply in China in January, Narada has started the global purchase of healthcare facilities from Europe, Middle East, United States and South Korea. Narada partners gave great help for collecting those materials since early February.

"There is an old Chinese saying, 'As we sow mercy, we can be sure we will receive mercy when we need it.' The development of COVID-19 is no longer a problem for one person or one country. It is a problem for mankind to overcome," Said Wu Xianzhang, Vice President of Narada.

With Italy being a major epicenter of the outbreak, Narada's Italian partner Pietro reached out to Narada for help with epidemic prevention supplies on March 24th. In response, Narada managed to raise funds and ship the first batch of medical supplies in 48 hours.

Narada also shared its accumulated experience in prevention and control measures in response to the pandemic.

Wu Xianzhang, Vice President of Narada, said: "As a global company with operations in more than 150 countries, Narada follows the development of COVID-19 closely and is working hard to provide support and assistance where possible. At present, fighting COVID-19 has entered a critical stage. Narada will continue to take advantage of its global network and fight with global partners to fulfill our corporate citizenship responsibilities. We firmly believe that through mankind's joint effort, we will be victorious."

About Narada

Narada is a leader of Green Smart Energy and Industry Innovation as well as a provider of Turn-key Solutions. They have specialized in high-end industrial battery for 24 years. Main business is development, manufacture, sales and service of stationary power, motive power and renewable energy storage batteries as well as accessories, and also system integration.

For more information please visit: en.naradapower.com

Linkedln: Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153846/Narada_supplies.jpg

 

