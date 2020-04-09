Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Realterm Closes €100MM European Logistics Fund and Acquires HFT Facility in Brussels

comunicati

Realterm Closes €100MM European Logistics Fund and Acquires HFT Facility in Brussels

09.04.2020 - 17:15

0

AMSTERDAM, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realterm is pleased to announce the successful closing of Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF) at its hard cap of €100 million to invest in the high flow through (HFT) logistics real estate sector in Europe. RELF is the ninth fund raised across the Realterm platform and the firm's first value-added fund in Europe.

"Our successful fundraise is a testament to the team that we have built and our investors' belief in our ability to create value through our differentiated investment approach and market insights," said Peter Lesburg, Realterm's Managing Director of Capital Markets.

RELF's first investment is a 10,000 sqm (107,600 sf) HFT facility fully leased to DHL at the intersection of two key pan-European transport corridors – E40 and E19 in Brussels, Belgium. The property has an infill location with close proximity to Brussels Airport, the Benelux ports and a dense residential population.

"The exceptional location, functionality and access to both transportation infrastructure and a large consumer base make this a great first addition to the portfolio," said Balazs Lados, Managing Director for Realterm Europe and Fund Manager for RELF. "The property is suitable for a wide variety of operations, including air cargo, e-fulfilment, regional distribution and last mile delivery. We are excited to welcome DHL as our first customer in Europe."

HFT properties typically facilitate a change in transportation mode and include cross-dock truck terminals, transload and related trans-shipment, air cargo, parcel sortation, final mile warehouses and other e-commerce backbone facilities. Strategically located in and around major population centers, primary distribution hubs and along major pan-European freight corridors, transportation-advantaged HFT facilities are the critical high-volume transfer points facilitating the efficient flow of goods through the supply chain.

About Realterm Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $5 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.

CONTACT: Sophia Stuart410-216-6134 sstuart@realterm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121407/Realterm_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Mediagallery

Da Colin Firth a Rachel Weisz: il grazie delle celeb Gb ai medici

Da Colin Firth a Rachel Weisz: il grazie delle celeb Gb ai medici

Roma, 9 apr. (askanews) - C è chi lo canta, chi lo recita a voce, ma il concetto è lo stesso, con tanto di cartello: "Thank You", siamo riconoscenti per quello che fate ogni giorno. Così tante celebrities britanniche ringraziano l'NHS (National Health Service), il Servizio sanitario nazionale in prima linea ogni giorno negli ospedali per l emergenza coronavirus nel Paese, dove i casi sono oltre ...

 
Il ministro Boccia a Confindustria: "Prima la salute degli italiani"

Il ministro Boccia a Confindustria: "Prima la salute degli italiani"

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 09 aprile 2020 Il ministro Boccia a Confindustria: "Prima la salute degli italiani" "Il governo ha le idee chiare: dobbiamo mette in sicurezza la salute degli italiani". Così il ministro degli Affari regionali, Francesco Boccia, nel corso della conferenza stampa in seguito alla riunione a Palazzo Marino. Fonte: Facebook/Beppe Sala Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Coronavirus, ebook gratis? Basta la promessa: tornare in libreria

Coronavirus, ebook gratis? Basta la promessa: tornare in libreria

Milano, 9 apr. (askanews) - Un ebook in regalo in cambio solo di una promessa: comprare un libro in una libreria, appena riapriranno. È l'iniziativa Promettimi un libro (#promettimiunlibro) lanciata da bookabook, casa editrice che pubblica tramite crowdfunding. Dal 6 all 11 aprile la casa editrice permetterà di scaricare gratuitamente dal proprio sito (https://bookabook.it/promettimi-un-libro/) ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

Musica

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

"Buon Kom... pleanno Patty Pravo". Se c'erano degli auguri che non potevano mancare per Patty Pravo nel giorno del suo compleanno, erano quelli di Vasco Rossi. Non è un ...

09.04.2020

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e una Pazza Idea

Musica

Video Patty Pravo, compleanno della signora del Pensiero Stupendo

Giornata speciale per Patty Pravo che proprio oggi, 9 aprile, compie 72 anni. Nicoletta Strambelli, una delle signore della melodia italiana, è infatti nata a Venezia nel ...

09.04.2020

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

social

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

"Una bella lavata di testa". La quarantena di Laura Chiatti continua a tutto Instagram. Non passa giorno che l'attrice e modella di Castiglione del Lago, Perugia, non posti ...

09.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33