Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

4G Clinical Launches Direct-to-Patient (DtP) Clinical Trial Platform

comunicati

4G Clinical Launches Direct-to-Patient (DtP) Clinical Trial Platform

09.04.2020 - 14:45

0

Prancer RTSM™'s DtP Functionality Enables Clinical Trial Continuity during the COVID-19 Pandemic

WELLESLEY, Massachusetts, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4G Clinical today announced the launch of a Direct-to-Patient (DtP) clinical trial platform, offering sponsors the flexibility to ship drug directly from the site, depot and/or central pharmacy to the patient's home.

Direct-to-Patient clinical trials are a type of decentralized clinical trial (DCT) where aspects of the trial are conducted at locations outside of the investigator site (e.g. the patient's home). In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical trial models are shifting towards DtP to address patient safety & access to trial sites, site capacity challenges and supply chain disruption.  

Prancer RTSM™'s DtP Functionality supports all main Direct-to-Patient models including Depot-to-Patient, Central-Pharmacy-to-Patient, Site-to-Patient and Hybrid. This can be set on the patient, study, site and country level, allowing different DtP models within the same study. This becomes especially critical to adhere to different rules and regulations across the globe.

"Given the environment we are in today, sponsors need the flexibility to adapt as this crisis unfolds," says Neta Bendelac, Senior Director of Strategy at 4G Clinical. "Our DtP functionality can be set up for certain periods of time, for all or selected visits, with the ability to turn it off while the study is running. This flexibility can help sponsors continue research through the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to normal settings after it has passed."

The ultimate goals of Direct-to-Patient clinical trials are to improve enrollment and ease the burden of patients to access trial sites. While COVID-19 may be the catalyst for moving the industry towards a DtP approach, the benefits remain clear.

"Our reason for the launch of our DtP Functionality is two-fold," says David Kelleher, CEO of 4G Clinical. "First, it enables clinical research to continue and for patients to safely receive their medications. Second, it is our belief that DtP models will be necessary long after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. DtP puts patients first, and once the infrastructure is there to support it, we hope to see it continue."

About 4G Clinical4G Clinical is a global leader in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) and supply forecasting optimization software for the life sciences industry, offering the only fully cloud-based, 100% configurable and flexible solutions utilizing natural language processing (NLP) to accelerate clinical trials. 4G Clinical is headquartered in the Boston Biotech corridor of Wellesley, MA, with offices in Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.4gclinical.com.

Media Contact:Amy Ripstonamy@4gclinical.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/554411/4G_Clinical_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Mediagallery

Da Colin Firth a Rachel Weisz: il grazie delle celeb Gb ai medici

Da Colin Firth a Rachel Weisz: il grazie delle celeb Gb ai medici

Roma, 9 apr. (askanews) - C è chi lo canta, chi lo recita a voce, ma il concetto è lo stesso, con tanto di cartello: "Thank You", siamo riconoscenti per quello che fate ogni giorno. Così tante celebrities britanniche ringraziano l'NHS (National Health Service), il Servizio sanitario nazionale in prima linea ogni giorno negli ospedali per l emergenza coronavirus nel Paese, dove i casi sono oltre ...

 
Il ministro Boccia a Confindustria: "Prima la salute degli italiani"

Il ministro Boccia a Confindustria: "Prima la salute degli italiani"

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 09 aprile 2020 Il ministro Boccia a Confindustria: "Prima la salute degli italiani" "Il governo ha le idee chiare: dobbiamo mette in sicurezza la salute degli italiani". Così il ministro degli Affari regionali, Francesco Boccia, nel corso della conferenza stampa in seguito alla riunione a Palazzo Marino. Fonte: Facebook/Beppe Sala Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Coronavirus, ebook gratis? Basta la promessa: tornare in libreria

Coronavirus, ebook gratis? Basta la promessa: tornare in libreria

Milano, 9 apr. (askanews) - Un ebook in regalo in cambio solo di una promessa: comprare un libro in una libreria, appena riapriranno. È l'iniziativa Promettimi un libro (#promettimiunlibro) lanciata da bookabook, casa editrice che pubblica tramite crowdfunding. Dal 6 all 11 aprile la casa editrice permetterà di scaricare gratuitamente dal proprio sito (https://bookabook.it/promettimi-un-libro/) ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

Musica

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

"Buon Kom... pleanno Patty Pravo". Se c'erano degli auguri che non potevano mancare per Patty Pravo nel giorno del suo compleanno, erano quelli di Vasco Rossi. Non è un ...

09.04.2020

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e una Pazza Idea

Musica

Video Patty Pravo, compleanno della signora del Pensiero Stupendo

Giornata speciale per Patty Pravo che proprio oggi, 9 aprile, compie 72 anni. Nicoletta Strambelli, una delle signore della melodia italiana, è infatti nata a Venezia nel ...

09.04.2020

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

social

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

"Una bella lavata di testa". La quarantena di Laura Chiatti continua a tutto Instagram. Non passa giorno che l'attrice e modella di Castiglione del Lago, Perugia, non posti ...

09.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33