Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

SNUH Provides Appropriate Medical Care to Secure South Korea Medical System in COVID-19 Crisis

comunicati

SNUH Provides Appropriate Medical Care to Secure South Korea Medical System in COVID-19 Crisis

06.04.2020 - 10:45

0

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH), Seoul, South Korea, treats COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms at an isolation facility called "Life Treatment Center." This measure came after the confirmed COVID-19 cases started to soar at the end of February in order to secure medical care for those with catastrophic illnesses and rare and intractable diseases.

SNUH has converted its training center with 100 rooms located in Mungyeong, North Kyeongsang province, into a Life Treatment Center. COVID-19 Patients who don't need to be hospitalized, are sent to this facility and monitored to prevent the spread of infection.

Medical staff at a monitoring center in Seoul, 100 miles away from the Life Treatment Center takes care of these patients. Doctors and nurses examine them twice a day through video calls. Medical data such as electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure, oxygen saturation, heart rate, and breathing rate is acquired by vital sign monitors and transmitted in real time to the monitoring center.

This innovative model of treating mild cases of COVID-19, designed and suggested by SNUH has been welcomed and now there are more than 16 Life Treatment Centers in operation in South Korea.

"To classify patients by severity and provide appropriate medical care is the key that Korea's healthcare system hasn't collapsed even though the confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached almost 9,000," says Yon Su Kim, President and CEO of SNUH.

Seoul National University Hospital is the tertiary hospital that has been leading medical advancement of South Korea for the past 130 years. It was established in 1885 as Korea 's first and greatest hospital.

SNUH has about 7,000 employees and 1,779 beds. About 2.3 million outpatients and 600 thousand inpatients are treated at SNUH a year. It leads Korea's healthcare and contribute to global health through its follwing networks: SNU Bundang Hospital, SMG-SNU Boramae Medical Center, SNUH Healthcare System Gangnam Center, National Traffic Injury Rehabilitation Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital (SKSH), located in the UAE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140729/SNUH_Medical_Center_Seoul.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Quarantena da Coronavirus, l'allenamento di Taylor Mega finisce su Instagram: "Siete pronte ragazze?"

Quarantena da Coronavirus, l'allenamento di Taylor Mega finisce su Instagram: "Siete pronte ragazze?"

Video Ballando con le Stelle salta, ma c'è Ballando a casa. Sfida col tango: Samanta Togni contro Samuel Peron

Video Ballando a casa. Sfida col tango: Samanta Togni contro Samuel Peron

Belen Rodriguez, il grande sogno è la libertà. L'urlo finisce su Instagram: "Voglio uscire"

Belen, il grande sogno è la libertà. L'urlo finisce su Instagram: "Voglio uscire"

Mediagallery

Cristiano Ronaldo si fa tagliare i capelli dalla fidanzata Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo si fa tagliare i capelli dalla fidanzata Georgina

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 aprile 2020 Cristiano Ronaldo si fa tagliare i capelli dalla fidanzata Georgina Cristiano Ronaldo sta trascorrendo la sua quarantena in Portogallo. Georgina, la fidanzata, si improvvisa parrucchiera e tagli i capelli al campione della Juventus Twitter Ronaldo Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
L’allenamento di Rabiot, centrocampista della Juventus, dalla sua quarantena in Costa Azzurra

L’allenamento di Rabiot, centrocampista della Juventus, dalla sua quarantena in Costa Azzurra

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 aprile 2020 L’allenamento di Rabiot, centrocampista della Juventus, dalla sua quarantena in Costa Azzurra Adrien Rabiot, centrocampista della Juventus, si allena dalla sua quarantena in Costa Azzurra. Il calciatore ha lasciato Torino in seguito alla sospensione delle attività calcistiche per l’emergenza coronavirus Instagram Rabiot Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Nuovo match casalingo Pennetta-Fognini, la rete da tennis è il passeggino

Nuovo match casalingo Pennetta-Fognini, la rete da tennis è il passeggino

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 aprile 2020 Nuovo match casalingo Pennetta-Fognini, la rete da tennis è il passeggino La coppia di tennisti, Fabio Fognini e Flavia Pennetta, si è sfidata in un nuovo match casalingo durante questi giorni di quarantena. Questa volta la rete è il passeggino. Twitter Fognini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Sala: “Prezzo delle mascherine va regolamentato, oggi ci sono prezzi folli”

Sala: “Prezzo delle mascherine va regolamentato, oggi ci sono prezzi folli”

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 06 aprile 2020 Sala: “Prezzo delle mascherine va regolamentato, oggi ci sono prezzi folli” “Primo lunedì l'obbligo delle mascherine, queste mascherine stanno accompagnano e accompagneranno per parecchio tempo la nostra vita. Nella prima fase dovremmo fare tutto il possibile per fornirle ai cittadini, poi nel lungo periodo è possibile che i cittadini se le debbano comprare. ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, Harry Potter col film I doni della morte oggi lunedì 6 aprile 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, Harry Potter col film I doni della morte oggi lunedì 6 aprile 2020

E' lunedì ed è il giorno del film della saga di Harry Potter. Su Italia 1 in prima serata, oggi 6 aprile 2020, va in onda il film basato sulla prima parte dell'omonimo ...

06.04.2020

Ascolti tv, Bella da morire chiude in bellezza: successo di spettatori nella serata di domenica 5 aprile

Televisione

Ascolti tv, Bella da morire chiude in bellezza: successo di spettatori nella serata di domenica 5 aprile

Successo per la fiction Rai Bella da morire in onda ieri sera, domenica 5 aprile 2020. L'ultima puntata della serie tv ha vinto la gara degli ascolti della serata. La ...

06.04.2020

"Stasera tutto è possibile" in tv oggi 6 aprile 2020: quanti ospiti per il tema Brasile. Le anticipazioni

Televisione

"Stasera tutto è possibile" in tv oggi 6 aprile 2020: quanti ospiti per il tema Brasile. Le anticipazioni

"Stasera tutto è possibile", va in onda oggi lunedì 6 aprile 2020. Si tratta del comedy show di Rai2, realizzato in collaborazione con  Endemol Shine Italy, andato in onda lo ...

06.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33