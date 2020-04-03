Edicola

Techstars Launches Global Online Startup Weekend Events Aimed at Fighting COVID-19

comunicati

03.04.2020 - 14:45

0

Calling inventors, innovators and developers from all over the world to come together to tackle virus-related issues in the first-of-its-kind series hosted in more than 60 countries

BOULDER, Colorado, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars, the global platform for investment and innovation, today announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind Global Online Startup Weekend, "Unite to Fight COVID-19." The company is calling on anyone with an idea or desire to help. Participants will work together from home with others in their country, spending their weekend tackling the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Community leaders from more than 60 countries have pledged their time to help organize this event, which will focus on developing COVID-19-related solutions unique to each country. Each online Startup Weekend will be run at a country level, with support from both Techstars staff and volunteers. During the live, online event, innovators, developers, inventors and more will come together to develop prototypes that could solve some of the biggest challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Startup Weekend has always been an amazing opportunity for entrepreneurs and startups to refine their ideas and gain exposure to collaborators, investors and sponsors. It was immediately clear to us that we could apply this same model to address the many challenges we are all facing from the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Brown, Co-founder and CEO of Techstars. "We've quickly pivoted our approach to Startup Weekend programming to bring together hundreds, hopefully thousands, of people to create solutions for some of the problems arising from this crisis. We already have incredible support and are hopeful that volunteers will see what we are doing and sign up to join us."

Twenty teams from around the world will be selected to go on to participate in a Techstars Innovation Bootcamp experience.

Anyone interested in joining their local country event as a participant, mentor, sponsor, or a volunteer for the organizing team, please complete this form. Find updates and see which countries are already signed up here.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began to affect communities around the world, Techstars has made a variety of changes to programming and community engagement to keep people safe and still continue supporting startups and innovators in this time of great need. Learn more about Techstars' efforts and find resources and perspectives at techstars.com/covid.

About TechstarsTechstars is the global platform for investment and innovation. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of more than $26 Billion. www.techstars.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897891/Techstars_Logo.jpg  

