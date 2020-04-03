Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Huawei Atlas 900 AI Cluster Wins the Red Dot Award 2020

comunicati

Huawei Atlas 900 AI Cluster Wins the Red Dot Award 2020

03.04.2020 - 13:15

0

ESSEN, Germany, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Atlas 900 AI cluster is the winner of the Red Dot Award 2020, standing out from thousands of entries to clinch the prize. Reviewed by a professional jury panel, the Atlas 900 AI cluster is recognized for its sharp design and groundbreaking innovation. After the Atlas 300 and Atlas 500, Atlas 900 becomes the third member of the Huawei Atlas family to be honored by the Red Dot Award. The awards are a hallmark of unparalleled quality and design for the Huawei Atlas products.

The Atlas 900 AI cluster set a new benchmark with its top cluster network, modular deployment, heat dissipation system, holistic design, performance, extensibility, and human-centric details.

The Red Dot Award is one of the world's most prestigious awards for industrial design. This award is just the latest of a list of honors attached to the Atlas family. Other appraisals include the GSMA GLOMO Awards 2020, where the Atlas 900 was awarded the Tech of the Future Award in recent months.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei http://www.twitter.com/Huawei http://www.facebook.com/Huawei http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

About the Red Dot Award

The Red Dot Award is an internationally recognized seal for the best-of-breed design quality. It is awarded by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. The Red Dot Award, together with the IF Award of Germany and the IDEA Award of the U.S., are the top design awards in the world. Every year, tens of thousands of entries contend for the Red Dot Award. Only products of unbeatable innovation, usability, and user experience are recognized.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141221/AI_cluster.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Flaminio, Ponte Milvio, Balduina e Monte Mario i quartieri più contagiati

Flaminio, Ponte Milvio, Balduina e Monte Mario i quartieri più contagiati

Mediagallery

Georgina Rodriguez, ballo sexy in lingerie per la nuova pubblicità di Yamamay: il video su Instagram
Social

Georgina Rodriguez, ballo sexy in lingerie per la nuova pubblicità di Yamamay: il video su Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez in grande forma: la compagna di Cristiano Ronaldo, infatti, ha pubblicato nelle sue storie di Instagram alcuni video relativi alla nuova pubblicità per il marchio di intimo Yamamay. Nel filmato si vede il ballo sensuale in lingerie della modella spagnola, recentemente protagonista anche sul palco del Teatro Artiston al Festival di Sanremo a fianco di Amadeus. Georgina da prova ...

 
Coronavirus, l'Istituto Superiore della Sanità: "Confermato trend in calo"

Coronavirus, l'Istituto Superiore della Sanità: "Confermato trend in calo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, l'Istituto Superiore della Sanità: "Confermato trend in calo" "Confermiamo il trend decrescente della curva". Lo dice il presidente dell'Iss, Silvio Brusaferro, in conferenza stampa. _Courtesy diretta AGTW Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Georgina Rodriguez, ballo sexy in lingerie per la nuova pubblicità di Yamamay: il video su Instagram

Social

Georgina Rodriguez, ballo sexy in lingerie per la nuova pubblicità di Yamamay: il video su Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez in grande forma: la compagna di Cristiano Ronaldo, infatti, ha pubblicato nelle sue storie di Instagram alcuni video relativi alla nuova pubblicità per il ...

03.04.2020

Su Netflix torna la Casa di Carta. Colpi di scena e musica italiana nella quarta stagione della serie

Televisione

Su Netflix torna la Casa di Carta. Colpi di scena e musica italiana nella quarta stagione della serie

L'attesa è finita. Su Netflix è disponibile la quarta serie della Casa di carta. Aspettata per mesi, si annuncia come un successo scontato, ancora di più alla luce della ...

03.04.2020

Ascolti tv, la nuova fiction di Rai1, Doc – Nelle tue mani, fa 8 milioni di spettatori giovedì 2 aprile 2020

Televisione

Ascolti tv, la nuova fiction di Rai1, Doc – Nelle tue mani, fa 8 milioni di spettatori giovedì 2 aprile 2020

Trionfa negli ascolti di giovedì 2 aprile, la nuova fiction di Rai1, Doc – Nelle tue mani. La serie con Luca Argentero ha ottenuto uno share del 29 % con 8.044.000 spettatori ...

03.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33