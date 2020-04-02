Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Autonomous Thermometer System Launched to Assist in COVID-19 Pandemic

comunicati

Autonomous Thermometer System Launched to Assist in COVID-19 Pandemic

02.04.2020 - 09:45

0

ForaCare Suisse AG releases a system that needs no operator, can measure forehead temperature remotely with non-contact technology

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForaCare Suisse AG announced the launch of its FORA Autonomous Temperature Measuring Station. The station allows for accurate and precise temperature readings without the need for human operation of the thermometer.

"ForaCare understands the challenges of making temperature measurements in the COVID-19 environment. We observed workers in public health, government, education, and corporations manually taking temperature measurements, and saw the need to develop a system that would provide safe distance in performing and monitoring temperature checks. We also realized the need for an almost instant reading that is accurate, and connected to a device that could capture the data," said Ty-Minh Tan, CEO of ForaCare Suisse AG. "Our goal was to put all of those needs together in a system that could allow for monitoring from a mobile measurement station. A single person can simultaneously monitor multiple temperature station results from a remote location, thereby providing increased efficiency and reduced possibilities of cross-infection."

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

The FORA Autonomous Temperature Measuring Station includes three components: a FORA IR41 non-contact forehead thermometer that uses infrared sensors to take measurements, an iPad with a customized software displaying the measured temperature, and a medical-grade wheeled station to provide easy mobility of the system.

The Temperature Station's thermometer, FORA IR41, provides quick measurement with results in just two seconds and records data using Bluetooth connectivity. The thermometer is clinically validated with ± 0.2 ̊C accuracy, and complies with ASTM E1965-98 and EN ISO 80601-2-56 standard requirements for clinical thermometer and body temperature measurement.

For more information on the system and other solutions to monitor COVID-19 symptoms, visit: https://www.foracare.ch/news-fcs-fight-covid-19.

About FORA® devices: 

ForaCare offers a full spectrum of innovative health management tools for professionals and consumers. In addition to temperature measurement, its offerings include devices for telehealth monitoring, blood glucose measurement, and blood pressure monitoring. ForaCare's clinically-validated blood glucose monitoring tools, include its FORA® 6 Connect -- the first handheld multi-parameter meter for home use which measures blood glucose, hematocrit concentration, hemoglobin, β-ketone, uric acid and total cholesterol, in a simple, accurate and reliable way.

Constantly innovating and creating new products to improve the health of thousands of patients, ForaCare Suisse offers a wide variety of Bluetooth-enabled devices for Telehealth, with bridges to patients, hospitals and doctors.

For more information about ForaCare, please visit https://www.foracare.ch.

Website: http://www.foracare.ch Facebook: ForaCare Suisse AG YouTube: ForaCare Wireless Telehealth System

Contact: Elena Birrer +41-71-220-1001 Email: elena.birrer@foracare.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Flaminio, Ponte Milvio, Balduina e Monte Mario i quartieri più contagiati

Flaminio, Ponte Milvio, Balduina e Monte Mario i quartieri più contagiati

Video Coronavirus, Belen Rodriguez prende a cazzotti il marito Stefano De Martino. Picchia come un vero pugile

Video Belen Rodriguez allenamento e cazzotti con il marito Stefano

Mediagallery

Coronavirus: il mondo verso il milione contagi e i 50 mila morti, muore neonato di sei settimane negli Usa
coronavirus

Video Sky Il mondo verso il milione contagi e i 50 mila morti, muore neonato di sei settimane negli Usa

L'Oms, Organizzazione mondiale della sanità, per bocca del proprio direttore generale Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus avvisa che in settimana stanno per essere raggiunte le soglie del milione di casi confermati e dei 50 mila morti per Coronavirus in tutto il mondo. Negli Stati Uniti le vittime sono oltre quattromila e il governatore dello Stato di New York, Andrew Cuomo, ha chiuso tutti i parchi ...

 
Tensioni nelle Filippine, scontri tra cittadini e forze armate

Tensioni nelle Filippine, scontri tra cittadini e forze armate

(Agenzia Vista) Filippine, 02 aprile 2020 Tensioni nelle Filippine, scontri tra cittadini e forze armate Scontri e momenti di tensione tra cittadini e forze armate nelle Filippine, nonostante il periodo di quarantena. / fonte twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Senzatetto ai tempi del coronavirus, #iovorreistarecasa

Senzatetto ai tempi del coronavirus, #iovorreistarecasa

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 01 aprile 2020 Senzatetto ai tempi del coronavirus, #iovorreistarecasa I senzatetto di Roma affrontano l’emergenza coronavirus grazie al sostegno di strutture del terzo settore. Il Binario 95 e l’Help Center di Roma, zona stazione Termini, continuano a fornire assistenza a chi non ha una casa Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello Vip 4: tutti i verdetti della semifinale ma non è ancora finita. L'8 aprile la finale

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4: tutti i verdetti della semifinale ma non è ancora finita

Colpi di scena nella semifinale del Grande Fratello Vip 4 che è andata in onda ieri, primo aprile 2020. Si definiscono anche i nomi dei finalisti per l'atto finale del ...

02.04.2020

Grande Fratello vip 4, chi è al televoto e può entrare in finale: Antonella, Denver o Patrick?

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, chi è al televoto e può entrare in finale: Antonella, Denver o Patrick?

Antonella Elia, Andrea Denver e Patrick Ray Pugliese sono al televoto. E' l'ultima attesa del Grande Fratello Vip 4 per la finale dell'8 aprile 2020. Il televoto arriva dopo ...

02.04.2020

Oggi in tv ai Fatti Vostri su Rai2 nonna Lilla guarita dal Coronavirus a 102 anni

Televisione

Oggi in tv ai Fatti Vostri su Rai2 nonna Lilla guarita dal Coronavirus a 102 anni

Italica Grondona, detta nonna 'Lilla', la donna di 102 anni divenuta un simbolo della sfida al Coronavirus, sarà tra gli ospiti della puntata de 'I Fatti Vostri' di oggi, ...

02.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33