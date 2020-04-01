MolecuLight Announces Industry Partnership and Virtual Exhibit of its MolecuLight i:X® Platform at WoundCon™ 2020, the Largest Conference for Wound Care

Novel Virtual Conference Attracts 10,000 Wound Care Professionals as Alternate to Live Medical Conferences Given Travel Challenges Due to Covid-19

TORONTO and ATLANTIC BEACH, Florida, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces its Sponsorship and participation in the Virtual Exhibit of its MolecuLight i:X® Platform at WoundCon™ Spring 2020. The virtual digital conference (www.woundcon.com) will be held on April 2, 2020 and has become the largest conference for wound care, with over 10,000 wound care professionals registered for the 1-day clinical conference and virtual exhibition.

"We are proud to be supporting WoundCon Spring 2020 and are thrilled with the unprecedented attendance of wound care professionals registered to attend the scientific sessions, as well as the virtual exhibits, where we will be profiling our MolecuLight i:X platform," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "Given the COVID-19 challenges that are restricting travel and public meetings, as well as the limited time available to medical professionals for conference learning and sharing, WoundCon is an excellent alternative to support global collaboration of best practices and novel technologies in wound care."

As Silver Sponsors of the event, MolecuLight is providing educational support for two talks as part of the scientific program – "The Four Ws of Wound Management – Who, What, When, and Why of Choosing Therapeutic Interventions" and "Key Wound Infection Management Strategies". MolecuLight is also profiling its MolecuLight i:X point-of-care imaging system for the detection of bacteria in wounds, as well as digital wound measurement, in the Virtual Exhibit Hall. MolecuLight's virtual trade show booth will include detailed descriptions and demonstrations of the MolecuLight procedure and workflow, many examples of the significant body of published evidence demonstrating the clinical utility, and customer testimonial videos.

"MolecuLight's novel diagnostic imaging platform represents a major paradigm shift in wound care diagnosis and point-of-care imaging and is of real interest to our wound care audience, "says Miranda J. Henry, Editorial Director of WoundSource® (Kestrel Health Information is the publisher of WoundSource and is also the producer of WoundCon Spring 2020). "WoundCon is the first ever virtual wound care conference and expo and we are thrilled to have MolecuLight both as a premier Silver Industry Partner and as a participant with their dynamic virtual trade show booth in our exhibit hall."

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com) is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X® fluorescence imaging system and its accessories are used for the detection of bacteria and digital wound measurement, and to provide a point-of-care handheld diagnostic tool for the global wound care market. The MolecuLight i:X provides clinicians with information about the fluorescent characteristics of wounds containing bacteria to assist in making improved diagnostic and treatment decisions. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.

