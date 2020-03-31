Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Saudi Arabia Launches New Anti-Human-Trafficking Measures

comunicati

Saudi Arabia Launches New Anti-Human-Trafficking Measures

31.03.2020 - 15:45

0

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT), in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the International Organization of Migration (IOM), has launched a "National Referral Mechanism," which outlines best practices for handling cases of trafficking in persons, specifying the coordination of roles and responsibilities of the mandated authorities in the Kingdom. The Mechanism is a collaborative framework that helps government officials to coordinate their efforts to better prevent trafficking in persons, protect victims or potential victims of human trafficking in the Kingdom, and investigate and prosecute suspected perpetrators.

The NCCHT, in collaboration with the UNODC and IOM, has begun to jointly train key members of the national anti-trafficking team in their respective roles to identify, refer and protect potential victims. Key staff, including labor inspectors, health professionals, and civil society representatives will learn a number of new skills depending on the roles mandated to them to help identify early warning signs of human trafficking and develop standard operating procedures to guide response staff. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the government is working closely with all parties to ensure that this valuable training continues through the use of teleconferencing.

"The fact that the capacity-building program continues even during this unfortunate pandemic, reflects the commitment and determination of the Kingdom toward improving the national response toward trafficking in persons cases," said Dr. Hatem Aly, UNODC Regional Representative for the Gulf countries. He continued, "it is our pleasure and duty to partner with the NCCHT, to provide our tools and expertise to help implement these important national reforms."

According to Mohamed El Zarkani, IOM Bahrain's Chief of Mission, "The launch of the NRM is a key milestone in the fight to combat trafficking in persons in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." He added that, "We are working in harmony, simultaneously, with a leading UNODC program focusing on partnership, prosecution, and data management. The collaboration shows a welcome and timely step into international collaboration on the subject of trafficking."

The unveiling of the Mechanism coincides with the launch of an anonymous digital reporting service, embedded in the NCCHT website, for persons with information on possible human-trafficking violations in the Kingdom. The referral service will be expanded to include a 24/7 hotline and mobile application, both of which are currently under development.

"Human trafficking is an affront to the dignity of all humanity," said Dr. Awwad Alawwad, Chair of the NCCHT and the President of the Human Rights Commission. "It is our duty to eradicate this heinous practice and I am proud to report that the launch of the National Referral Mechanism is a major step to that end. The Mechanism will be complemented by additional human rights reforms which will further improve the quality of life of all citizens and residents of the Kingdom – barring none."

Twitter: @NCCTSA_EN

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139728/Kingdom_of_Saudi_Arabia_NCCHT.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Papà porta il figlio di 4 anni in bici sotto casa: multa da 400 euro

Papà porta il figlio di 4 anni in bici sotto casa: multa da 400 euro

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Stefano Bollani: la musica ha un potere terapeutico

Coronavirus, Stefano Bollani: la musica ha un potere terapeutico

Milano, 31 mar. (askanews) - "La musica è un linguaggio che va oltre le parole e di conseguenza va più in alto delle parole che possiamo dirci, di conseguenza è molto più terapeutica di molte altre cose, accende immediatamente dei ricordi, ti fa sognare e sicuramente in questo momento abbiamo bisogno di qualcosa che ci rilassi, perché porta la fiducia e l'audacia necessarie ad affrontare il dopo ...

 
La magia di Bollani in Piano Variations on Jesus Christ Superstar

La magia di Bollani in Piano Variations on Jesus Christ Superstar

Milano, 31 mar. (askanews) - Il tocco magico di Stefano Bollani dà nuova vita a un capolavoro della musica. Venerdì 3 aprile esce contemporaneamente in tutto il mondo il nuovo album del pianista e compositore, "Piano Variations on Jesus Christ Superstar". Un album pregiato per piano solo che fa rivivere le musiche cult di un successo senza tempo che Bollani racconta così. "Mi sono innamorato di ...

 
Inaugurato l'ospedale in Fiera Milano: otto padiglioni operativi

Inaugurato l'ospedale in Fiera Milano: otto padiglioni operativi

Rho, 31 mar. (askanews) - Non un lazzaretto, ma un vero ospedale da 200 posti letto di terapia intensiva, con 200 anestesisti-rianimatori e 500 infermieri al lavoro in corsia. È stato inaugurato oggi a Milano l'ospedale in Fiera, ideato e allestito nel giro di due settimane per fronteggiare l'emergenza Coronavirus. Da lunedì arriveranno i primi 24 pazienti che occuperanno gli 8 padiglioni già ...

 
Ricreano vagone della metro di Londra nella doccia di casa

Ricreano vagone della metro di Londra nella doccia di casa

(Agenzia Vista) Londra, 31 marzo 2020 Ricreano vagone della metro di Londra nella doccia di casa La trovata di tre ragazzi, Rowan Akin-Smith, Felix McKechnie e Pablo Hutchinson, che abitano insieme a Londra, il video postato sui social / fonte Twitter - Tik Tok Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, la reunion dei Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

SOCIAL

Video Riecco i Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

Concerto live, ma rigorosamente da casa, dei Backstreet Boys. Una reunion spettacolare incentrata sull'iconica “I Want It That Way” con la quale hanno partecipato al progetto ...

31.03.2020

Don Matteo 13, l'idea di Terence Hill per la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria. Cosa può cambiare

Televisione

Don Matteo 13, l'idea di Terence Hill per la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria. Cosa può cambiare

Don Matteo 13, la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria si farà. Rivedremo in Rai, sul piccolo schermo, il popolare parroco di Spoleto interpretato da Terence Hill. ...

31.03.2020

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Grande Fratello Vip 4 verso la conclusione dell'8 aprile. In attesa della puntata di domani, 1 aprile 2020 in onda su Canale 5, nella notte Teresanna Pugliese, si confida ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33