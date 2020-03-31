Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Ontario Teachers' net assets at $207.4 billion at year-end 2019

comunicati

Ontario Teachers' net assets at $207.4 billion at year-end 2019

31.03.2020 - 15:45

0

Record investment income of $20.2 billion during the year

TORONTO, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announced a total-fund net return of 10.4% for the year. Net assets reached $207.4 billion as of December 31, 2019, a $16.3 billion increase from December 31, 2018.  Ontario Teachers' earned $20.2 billion in investment income in 2019, the most in the organization's history.

"Ontario Teachers' diversified, high-quality portfolio achieved a total-fund net return of 10.4% and our net assets reached $207.4 billion to end the year," said Jo Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The investment world since then has changed dramatically due to COVID-19, which is having an impact on all of our activities. We are highly focused on the wellbeing of our members and employees, and our team has demonstrated remarkable agility as we adapt the way we work while maintaining our high levels of service."

As of January 1, 2020, the plan was fully funded using prudent assumptions for a seventh consecutive year, with 100% inflation protection being provided on all pensions.

As at December 31, 2019, Ontario Teachers' has had an annualized total-fund net return of 9.7% since inception. The five- and ten-year net returns, also as at December 31, 2019, were 7.8% and 9.8%, respectively.

"Each of our asset classes achieved positive returns during the year, showing the value of a well-constructed and diversified portfolio. We had particularly strong returns in equities and fixed income," said Ziad Hindo, Chief Investment Officer. "This year was a transformational year, with a number of significant transactions conducted globally, the launch of Teachers' Innovation Platform to invest in disruptive technology, and the creation of Koru, an incubator that partners with our portfolio companies to design and build new digital businesses."

As often is the case in years when public equity markets have exceptional returns, Ontario Teachers' diversified portfolio trailed its benchmark. Strong returns in private assets did not keep up with robust public equity markets, many of which were up more than 20% during the year. In 2019, Ontario Teachers' underperformed its benchmark by 1.8% or $2.7 billion.  

Detailed Asset Mix

 

Total fund local return was 12.8%. Ontario Teachers' invests in dozens of global currencies and in more than 50 countries but reports its assets and liabilities in Canadian dollars. In 2019, currency had a negative 1.8% impact on the total fund, resulting in a loss of $3.5 billion. The currency loss was mainly driven by the appreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to various global currencies, particularly the U.S. dollar. 

About Ontario Teachers'The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with $207.4 billion in net assets (all figures at December 31, 2019). It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.7% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region office is located in Hong Kong and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 329,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo.

Contact:

North AmericaDan MadgePhone: +1 (416) 419-1437Email: dan_madge@otpp.com    

Europe and AsiaOliver MannPhone: +44 203 7551 607Email: Oliver.Mann@kekstcnc.com    

Note to Editors: Please See Attachments:

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Papà porta il figlio di 4 anni in bici sotto casa: multa da 400 euro

Papà porta il figlio di 4 anni in bici sotto casa: multa da 400 euro

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Stefano Bollani: la musica ha un potere terapeutico

Coronavirus, Stefano Bollani: la musica ha un potere terapeutico

Milano, 31 mar. (askanews) - "La musica è un linguaggio che va oltre le parole e di conseguenza va più in alto delle parole che possiamo dirci, di conseguenza è molto più terapeutica di molte altre cose, accende immediatamente dei ricordi, ti fa sognare e sicuramente in questo momento abbiamo bisogno di qualcosa che ci rilassi, perché porta la fiducia e l'audacia necessarie ad affrontare il dopo ...

 
La magia di Bollani in Piano Variations on Jesus Christ Superstar

La magia di Bollani in Piano Variations on Jesus Christ Superstar

Milano, 31 mar. (askanews) - Il tocco magico di Stefano Bollani dà nuova vita a un capolavoro della musica. Venerdì 3 aprile esce contemporaneamente in tutto il mondo il nuovo album del pianista e compositore, "Piano Variations on Jesus Christ Superstar". Un album pregiato per piano solo che fa rivivere le musiche cult di un successo senza tempo che Bollani racconta così. "Mi sono innamorato di ...

 
Inaugurato l'ospedale in Fiera Milano: otto padiglioni operativi

Inaugurato l'ospedale in Fiera Milano: otto padiglioni operativi

Rho, 31 mar. (askanews) - Non un lazzaretto, ma un vero ospedale da 200 posti letto di terapia intensiva, con 200 anestesisti-rianimatori e 500 infermieri al lavoro in corsia. È stato inaugurato oggi a Milano l'ospedale in Fiera, ideato e allestito nel giro di due settimane per fronteggiare l'emergenza Coronavirus. Da lunedì arriveranno i primi 24 pazienti che occuperanno gli 8 padiglioni già ...

 
Ricreano vagone della metro di Londra nella doccia di casa

Ricreano vagone della metro di Londra nella doccia di casa

(Agenzia Vista) Londra, 31 marzo 2020 Ricreano vagone della metro di Londra nella doccia di casa La trovata di tre ragazzi, Rowan Akin-Smith, Felix McKechnie e Pablo Hutchinson, che abitano insieme a Londra, il video postato sui social / fonte Twitter - Tik Tok Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, la reunion dei Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

SOCIAL

Video Riecco i Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

Concerto live, ma rigorosamente da casa, dei Backstreet Boys. Una reunion spettacolare incentrata sull'iconica “I Want It That Way” con la quale hanno partecipato al progetto ...

31.03.2020

Don Matteo 13, l'idea di Terence Hill per la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria. Cosa può cambiare

Televisione

Don Matteo 13, l'idea di Terence Hill per la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria. Cosa può cambiare

Don Matteo 13, la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria si farà. Rivedremo in Rai, sul piccolo schermo, il popolare parroco di Spoleto interpretato da Terence Hill. ...

31.03.2020

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Grande Fratello Vip 4 verso la conclusione dell'8 aprile. In attesa della puntata di domani, 1 aprile 2020 in onda su Canale 5, nella notte Teresanna Pugliese, si confida ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33