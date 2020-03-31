Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

GEODIS Establishes an Air Bridge From China to Transport Millions of Masks

comunicati

GEODIS Establishes an Air Bridge From China to Transport Millions of Masks

31.03.2020 - 14:45

0

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS has been commissioned by the French Government to organize the emergency supply of millions of masks from China to France.

In order to respond to requests from the national authorities, GEODIS is planning 16 flights over the coming weeks, representing in volume terms approximately 2400 m3 of capacity weekly. If necessary, this schedule could be extended into the month of May.

For this operation, mounted in a record time, GEODIS has chartered two Antonov 124 aircraft which will operate in rotation between France and China. The Antonov is a plane specially designed for the transport of cargo in large quantities.

The French Minister of Solidarity and Health said on Sunday that this air bridge, was part of the expected delivery to France of 1 billion masks over the next 14 weeks.

The first flight from Shenzhen Airport in China containing 8.5 million masks arrived in France yesterday (Monday, March 30) via Paris-Vatry airport. A second flight is scheduled later this week carrying 13 million more masks.

GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, is located in 67 countries and has more than 1,700 employees in China. 

GEODIS – www.geodis.com 

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139704/GEODIS_Logo.jpg      

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Papà porta il figlio di 4 anni in bici sotto casa: multa da 400 euro

Papà porta il figlio di 4 anni in bici sotto casa: multa da 400 euro

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, l'immunologo della Task Force Usa anticipa altra epidemia in autunno

Coronavirus, l'immunologo della Task Force Usa anticipa altra epidemia in autunno

(Agenzia Vista) Washignton, 31 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, l'immunologo della Task Force Usa anticipa altra epidemia in autunno Il principale esperto di malattie infettive negli Stati Uniti, Anthony Fauci, ha detto che prevede che la nazione subirà un altro focolaio di coronavirus in autunno. "In effetti, anticipo che ciò potrebbe effettivamente accadere a causa del grado di trasmissibilità", ha ...

 
Coronavirus, a Oxford si studia un test rapido per il Covid-19

Coronavirus, a Oxford si studia un test rapido per il Covid-19

Oxford, 31 mar. (askanews) - Un team di ricercatori dell'Università di Oxford, nel Regno Unito, sta lavorando per testare e far produrre su larga scala un test rapido per la ricerca del coronavirus Sars-Cov2 in pazienti potenzialmente affetti da Covid-19. Si tratta di un test, basato sulla tecnica LAMP (Loop-mediated isothermal AMPlification) messa a punto in Giappone nei primi anni 2000, in ...

 
Coronavirus, la reunion dei Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa
SOCIAL

La reunion dei Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

Concerto live, ma rigorosamente da casa, dei Backstreet Boys. Una reunion spettacolare incentrata sull'iconica “I Want It That Way” con la quale hanno partecipato al progetto americano "I Heart Living Room Concert For America": iniziativa messa in piedi per alzare il morale delle persone, durante il periodo della quarantena per il Coronavirus. I Backstreet Boys cantano dal salotto di casa, alcuni ...

 
Coronavirus, positivo vicario del Papa di Roma card. De Donatis

Coronavirus, positivo vicario del Papa di Roma card. De Donatis

Roma, 31 mar. (askanews) - Il cardinale Angelo De Donatis, vicario del Papa per la diocesi di Roma, è risultato positivo al coronavirus. E' il primo porporato ad essere contagiato dal Covid-19. Il cardinale ha la febbre, ma le sue condizioni generali sono buone, e ha iniziato una terapia antivirale. Si trova all'Ospedale Gemelli e i suoi più stretti collaboratori sono in autoisolamento in via ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, la reunion dei Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

SOCIAL

La reunion dei Backstreet Boys: cantano “I Want It That Way” da casa

Concerto live, ma rigorosamente da casa, dei Backstreet Boys. Una reunion spettacolare incentrata sull'iconica “I Want It That Way” con la quale hanno partecipato al progetto ...

31.03.2020

Don Matteo 13, l'idea di Terence Hill per la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria. Cosa può cambiare

Televisione

Don Matteo 13, l'idea di Terence Hill per la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria. Cosa può cambiare

Don Matteo 13, la nuova stagione della fiction girata in Umbria si farà. Rivedremo in Rai, sul piccolo schermo, il popolare parroco di Spoleto interpretato da Terence Hill. ...

31.03.2020

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Grande Fratello Vip 4 verso la conclusione dell'8 aprile. In attesa della puntata di domani, 1 aprile 2020 in onda su Canale 5, nella notte Teresanna Pugliese, si confida ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33