Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Enghouse Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Contact Center

comunicati

Enghouse Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Contact Center

31.03.2020 - 13:45

0

Enghouse Cloud and Communications Center support advanced integration with MS Teams

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) is participating in the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center certification program and now offers cloud and on-premise contact center options for Microsoft Teams.

For customers deploying Teams, Enghouse Interactive offers Enghouse Cloud, which provides Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Enghouse Interactive Communications Center (CC) V11.0, which supports on-premise or private cloud deployment options.

Enghouse Cloud and Enghouse Interactive Communications Center are fully featured omni-channel contact center solutions which include customer self-service and IVR, queuing and routing, and delivery of calls to Teams clients on agent desktops. These offerings also provide a suite of management tools for the contact center, including recording, quality management, and comprehensive reporting and analytics.  Both use Teams Direct Routing to enable organisations to choose their own telephony options for voice connectivity, while leveraging call delivery, supervisor monitoring and control of calls handled by agents using Teams across any number of physical locations.

"I'm proud of our strong and successful relationship with Microsoft," said Vincent Mifsud, President of Enghouse. "We've been on a journey with them for more than a decade, integrating to their solutions through Lync and then Skype for Business. Now, our integration to Microsoft Teams takes this up to a new level, helping Enghouse and Microsoft enhance the game for contact centers."

Mr. Mifsud noted that the application of the Enghouse Interactive product with Microsoft Teams is a key step in the evolution of the truly collaborative contact center, combining the strength of interaction management with the ability to leverage the best resources – information and people – to optimize the customer experience. Now agents can leverage intelligent coaching, shared knowledge and experts across the business.

"Enghouse Interactive can help deliver all this, working in conjunction with Microsoft," said Mr. Mifsud. "As a longstanding partner for development of Microsoft-integrated solutions, we offer well-defined migration paths to Microsoft Teams for contact centers on Skype for Business or any legacy PBX."

Enghouse Interactive is well equipped to deliver this as it has hundreds of contact center customers using Skype for Business and thousands of customers on other legacy PBX platforms, many of whom are considering options to migrate to Teams. With solutions that support multiple telephony options simultaneously, the Company can assist customers in moving their contact centers to Teams at their own pace.  

"Enghouse Interactive is a longstanding partner of Microsoft," said Andrew Bybee, Principal Group Program Manager, Microsoft Calling and Meeting Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. "We're pleased that they have announced availability of Microsoft Teams voice-integrated solutions. We look forward to helping our joint customers benefit from Teams in contact center environments and build on the power of teamwork with Microsoft 365 to transform and maximize their customer experience."

About Enghouse Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center / Video Collaboration, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse Interactive is a wholly owned unit of Enghouse Systems whose mission is to deliver customer interaction management solutions. Enghouse Systems shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at www.enghouse.com.

Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, (905) 946-3300

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Coronavirus, quinto morto nella Tuscia: è un 67enne di Montefiascone

Coronavirus, quinto morto nella Tuscia: è un 67enne di Montefiascone

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, i cinesi costruirono ospedale in dieci giorni. Il mondo si stupì, ma non conosceva i bergamaschi
Epidemia

Coronavirus, i cinesi costruirono ospedale in dieci giorni. Il mondo si stupì, ma non conosceva i bergamaschi

"I cinesi costruirono un ospedale in dieci giorni. E il mondo se ne stupì. Ma non avevano mai visto i bergamaschi". E' Konrad il Brianzolo ad esaltare lo spirito dei "bergamaschi che non mollano mai" nella lotta al Coronavirus. Un video pubblicato su youtube racconta l'incredibile impegno di muratori, carpentieri, cartongessisti, imbianchini, idraulici, impiantisti, tecnici del gas, elettricisti ...

 
L'Empire State Building si illumina di rosso, il cuore di New York pulsa per i medici in prima linea

L'Empire State Building si illumina di rosso, il cuore di New York pulsa per i medici in prima linea

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 31 marzo 2020 L'Empire State Building si illumina di rosso, il cuore di New York pulsa per i medici in prima linea L'Empire State Building si è illuminato di rosso per omaggiare medici e infermieri impegnati in prima linea nella lotta alla pandemia di coronavirus. La parte superiore del grattacielo più celebre di New York City lampeggia imitando un battito cardiaco. ...

 
Coronavirus, la festa di compleanno nell'ospedale da campo dell'Esercito italiano

Coronavirus, la festa di compleanno nell'ospedale da campo dell'Esercito italiano

(Agenzia Vista) Piacenza, 31 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, la festa di compleanno nell'ospedale da campo dell'Esercito italiano Il video della festa per Bruno, in tutta sicurezza, ricoverato nell'ospedale da campo di Piacenza. Così l'Esercito italiano : "Questo è l’Esercito italiano questa è l’Italia che piace al mondo! Tanti auguri Bruno, nostro ospite nell’ospedale da campo di Piacenza!" / fonte ...

 
Pella (sind. Valdengo): “400 mila euro sono pochi per i Comuni

Pella (sind. Valdengo): “400 mila euro sono pochi per i Comuni

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 31 marzo 2020 Pella (sind. Valdengo): “400 mila euro sono pochi per i Comuni” “400 mila euro sono pochi per i Comuni” queste le parole di Roberto Pella, sindaco di Valdengo, sull’emergenza coronavirus e sui fondi stanziati dal Governo per i Comuni Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Grande Fratello Vip 4 verso la conclusione dell'8 aprile. In attesa della puntata di domani, 1 aprile 2020 in onda su Canale 5, nella notte Teresanna Pugliese, si confida ...

31.03.2020

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy su Instagram sognando il dopo Coronavirus: "Resteranno le cose essenziali"

Social

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy su Instagram sognando il dopo Coronavirus: "Resteranno le cose essenziali"

Voglia di mare, voglia di superare la quarantena da Coronavirus, voglia di tornare alla vita di tutti i giorni. Forse si spiegano anche così le foto in costume da bagno che ...

31.03.2020

Stasera in tv: programmi e film martedì 31 marzo 2020: da Harry Potter a Pechino Express a Musica che unisce

Televisione

Stasera in tv: programmi e film martedì 31 marzo 2020: da Harry Potter a Pechino Express a Musica che unisce

Cosa vedere stasera in tv, martedì 31 marzo 2020. Programmi e film di primo pianto nell'offerta televisiva delle varie reti. Segnaliamo "Musica che unisce" su Rai Uno e ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33