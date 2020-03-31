Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Yuyu Pharma introduces new advanced ERP management system

comunicati

Yuyu Pharma introduces new advanced ERP management system

31.03.2020 - 10:45

0

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma (CEO Robert Wonsang Yu, KRX 000220) introduced a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to identify real-time management conditions and enhance system management for more efficient decision-making.

The new ERP system took more than 1 year to develop. The focus was integrating the ERP systems of not only Yuyu Pharma, but with those of Yuyu's affiliates such as Yuyu Teijin Medicare.

The new ERP system integrates the information from Sales, Manufacturing, Purchasing, Quality Control, Finance, and Human Resources into real-time links, allowing a more effective cost, profit analysis. Details of each activity, such as clinical trials, post-marketing surveys, and academic symposiums are subdivided, and the expenses incurred by each activity are automatically reconciled with details of use of funds. This makes it easier to manage and report item by classifications.

"The ERP system allows for more insightful and secure methods for data management. We will be able to look at how we are managing the entire company process and leverage that to make better decisions. We will continue to upgrade our system to be competitive in today's environment," said CEO Robert Yu.

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma(KRX: 000220) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1941. The company manufactures, distributes, and does marketing for pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical foods in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Currently, Yuyu Pharma is focusing on developing new drugs for treating enlarged prostates and dry eye syndrome.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139050/Yuyu.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Coronavirus, quinto morto nella Tuscia: è un 67enne di Montefiascone

Coronavirus, quinto morto nella Tuscia: è un 67enne di Montefiascone

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Wuhan riapre: l'economia cinese cerca di ripartire - video Sky
EPIDEMIA

Coronavirus, Wuhan riapre: l'economia cinese cerca di ripartire - video Sky

Nelle ultime 24 ore in Cina si è verificato un decesso a causa del Coronavirus e 48 nuovi casi, tutti importati. A Wuhan e nella provincia dell’Hubei non si sono verificati nuovi contagi. Dall’inizio della pandemia in Cina si sono registrati 81.518 casi e 3.305 decessi. Globalmente 76.052 pazienti sono stati dimessi dagli ospedali mentre 2.161 sono ancora in cura. Così la Cina prova a ripartire. ...

 
Coronavirus, 70 giorni di emergenza: ecco tutti i decreti che sono stati emanati per arginare il Covid 19
coronavirus

Video Sky Settanta giorni di emergenza: ecco tutti i decreti che sono stati emanati per arginare il Covid 19

Settanta giorni in piena emergenza a causa del Coronavirus. Sono quelli che l'Italia e gli italiani stanno vivendo dal 22 gennaio 2020, quando il ministero della Salute dava le prime notizie relative alla diffusione del Covid 19 in Cina. Da allora oltre 150 atti, fra decreti e ordinanze, adottati dal Governo Conte che è entrato definitivamente in azione il 31 gennaio con la dichiarazione dello ...

 
Coronavirus, Zingaretti annuncia: dopo 23 giorni sono guarito

Coronavirus, Zingaretti annuncia: dopo 23 giorni sono guarito

Milano, 30 mar. (askanews) - Il presidente della Regione Lazio e segretario del Partito democratico Nicola Zingaretti ha annunciato di essre guarito dal coronavirus con un video su Facebook. "Dopo 23 giorni di isolamento domiciliare sono risultato negativo ai due tamponi consecutivi. Ho passato delle brutte giornate ma sono guarito, ce l ho fatta", ha detto, ringraziando i medici e ricordando le ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Ascolti tv lunedì 30 marzo 2020: Commissario Montalbano vince, Harry Potter fa un altro grande risultato

Televisione

Ascolti tv lunedì 30 marzo 2020: Commissario Montalbano vince, Harry Potter fa un altro grande risultato

La gara degli ascolti tv di lunedì 30 marzo 2020 la vince il Commissario Montalbano su Rai 1. Il film di Harry Potter in onda su Italia 1, si conferma comunque il fenomeno ...

31.03.2020

Video Coronavirus, Belen Rodriguez prende a cazzotti il marito Stefano De Martino. Picchia come un vero pugile

Social

Video Belen Rodriguez allenamento e cazzotti con il marito Stefano

Belen Rodriguez se la cava anche con i guantoni. Le immagini come al solito arrivano dal suo profilo Instagram, ormai seguito da 9,4 milioni di follower. Probabilmente ...

31.03.2020

Amici 2020 serale, giuria e meccanismo: le anticipazione della finale del 3 aprile. Così si batteranno i 4

Talent

Amici 2020 serale, giuria e meccanismo: le anticipazione della finale del 3 aprile. Così si batteranno i 4

La finale di Amici 19 serale, andrà in onda su Canale 5 venerdì 3 aprile 2020. Gli allievi per l'ultimo atto del talent ideato e condotto da Maria De Filippi, sono Giulia ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33