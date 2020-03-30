Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Trina Solar leads the era of 500W+ output with its shipment of world's first Vertex modules

comunicati

Trina Solar leads the era of 500W+ output with its shipment of world's first Vertex modules

30.03.2020 - 13:15

0

CHANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a global leading provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, has just shipped the first lot of its Vertex series modules. The Vertex series modules, with conversion efficiency of up to 21 per cent, boasts power output exceeding 500W. With this shipment, Trina Solar sets a new benchmark for the global photovoltaic industry following the company's announcement 11 days ago of the pilot line for the mass production of the Vertex series modules.

The facility waiting for the delivery, in Sri Lanka, has a capacity of 10 MW. It will deploy the modules upon arrival and is expected to complete grid connection during the third quarter of this year. Incorporating 210mm cells, the Vertex series modules integrate advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies.

The Vertex series, includes bifacial double-glass modules and back sheet modules, delivering high power output, high reliability, high efficiency and high power generation. According to data from Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology, taking a large-scale ground power station in China'sHeilongjiang province as an example, compared with conventional 410W bifacial double-glass modules, the Vertex bifacial double-glass modules can reduce balance-of-system costs by 6 to 8 per cent and the levelized cost of energy by 3 to 4 per cent.

Trina Solar vice general manager and executive vice president Yin Rongfang said: "Our customers worldwide have shown a strong interest in 500W+ Vertex series modules, which are not only suitable for utility scale solar plant but also for commercial and industrial scale solar project seeking to raise their level of efficiency. We plan to continue shipping more Vertex series modules to customers worldwide. The era of 500W+ power output is here, and the high-efficiency and high-power Vertex series modules are playing a critical role in the industry."

Image: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/Vertex%20modules.jpg Caption: The Vertex module of Trina Solar that has just been shipped to the project in Sri Lanka.

About Trina Solar

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Video Coronavirus in Umbria, ai margini della zona rossa: check point militari per entrate e uscite dal paese

Video Ai margini della zona rossa: check point per entrare e uscire dal paese

Coronavirus, auto fonte di contagio. I consigli del virologo Fabrizio Pregliasco per sanificare l'abitacolo

Coronavirus, auto fonte di contagio. I consigli del virologo Fabrizio Pregliasco per sanificare l'abitacolo

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, il rugbista Maxime Mbandà volontario sulle ambulanze

Coronavirus, il rugbista Maxime Mbandà volontario sulle ambulanze

Roma, 30 mar. (askanews) - Dal campo da rugby alle ambulanze per giocare una delle sue partite più difficili. Maxime Mbandà, il flanker delle Zebre e della nazionale italiana, è diventato autista volontario alla Croce Gialla di Parma per dare il suo contributo nella lotta al coronavirus. Ero a Roma e ci stavamo preparando per la partita contro l'Inghilterra del 6 Nazioni - ha raccontato - poi ci ...

 
I grandi chef on line in Acadèmia, la Masterclass della cucina

I grandi chef on line in Acadèmia, la Masterclass della cucina

Milano, 30 mar. (askanews) - Grandi chef on line per insegnare e intrattenere. Nasce Acadèmia, la prima piattaforma di e-learning che vede in cattedra insieme i grandi maestri della cucina internazionale che non solo vogliono insegnare, ma proporre contenuti anche di intrattenimento, a partire dalla cucina. Acadèmia presenta oltre 90 lezioni video dal tono informale e coinvolgente. I contenuti ...

 
Consegnate 20mila mascherine ai dipendenti e operatori sociali di Roma Capitale

Consegnate 20mila mascherine ai dipendenti e operatori sociali di Roma Capitale

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 marzo 2020 Consegnate 20mila mascherine ai dipendenti del Comune di Roma È partita questa mattina la distribuzione di 20 mila mascherine chirurgiche destinate ai dipendenti e agli operatori sociali di Roma Capitale. La Protezione Civile del Campidoglio ha consegnato 5 mila mascherine al Dipartimento Organizzazione e Risorse umane, da assegnare ai lavoratori degli uffici ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

VIDEO Coronavirus, Fabrizio Corona festa in casa per i 46 anni con figlio, Nina Moric, amici: polemica sul web

Fabrizio Corona (Lapresse)

GOSSIP

VIDEO Coronavirus, Fabrizio Corona festa in casa per i 46 anni con figlio, Nina Moric, amici: polemica sul web

Una festa di compleanno nonostante le raccomandazioni sul distanziamento sociale per evitare il contagio da Coronavirus. E' quella che ha organizzato in casa Fabrizio Corona ...

30.03.2020

Andrea Bocelli in concerto a Milano il giorno di Pasqua

Iniziativa

Andrea Bocelli in concerto a Milano il giorno di Pasqua

Anche la musica per combattere il Coronavirus. Il sindaco di Milano, Beppe Sala, ha annunciato che il giorno di Pasqua Andrea Bocelli terrà un concerto con musiche sacre, ...

30.03.2020

Bella da morire, domenica 5 aprile l'ultima puntata: risolto il mistero della morte di Gaia. Anticipazioni

Televisione

Bella da morire, domenica 5 aprile l'ultima puntata: risolto il mistero della morte di Gaia. Anticipazioni

E' una delle fiction più apprezzate della Rai. Nella serata di ieri, domenica 29 marzo 2020, Bella da morire su Rai1, ha fatto registrare un altro successo di ascolti ...

30.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33